Latin Grammy Winner Nella Will Perform At Kean University On October 18

Kean Stage will present Latin GRAMMY Award winner Nella in concert on Saturday, October 18, at 7:30 p.m. at Enlow Recital Hall, located at 215 North Avenue, Hillside, New Jersey.

Born in Venezuela, Nella has quickly become one of the leading voices in contemporary Latin music, blending folkloric Venezuelan roots with modern production and Andalusian influences. After graduating from Berklee College of Music, she rose to international acclaim with her debut album Voy (I Go), produced by Grammy-winner Javier Limón. The album’s breakout track “Me Llaman Nella” earned recognition from The New York Times, which ranked it among the best songs of 2019.

Since her 2019 Latin GRAMMY win for Best New Artist, Nella has performed across the U.S., Europe, and Latin America, sharing the stage with artists including Alejandro Sanz, Luis Enrique, and Andrea Bocelli, who recently invited her to perform at his concert at Caracas’s Estadio Monumental Simón Bolívar. Her latest album, En Otra Vida, pays tribute to the great women composers of Latin America through new arrangements and collaborations that highlight the richness of Spanish-language songwriting.

Tickets for Nella range from $38 to $53 and are available at keanstage.com or by contacting the Kean Stage Box Office at (908) 737-7469, open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.