Larkin Poe Comes To Asbury Lanes

Prudential North to Shore Festival will present a evening featuring GRAMMY winning duo Larkin Poe. See their explosive live show in Asbury Park on Sunday, June 22, at 7:00 p.m.



Sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell, hailing from Calhoun, Georgia, have established themselves as one of music's most dynamic live acts. They deliver a powerful blend of Southern rock, blues, and Americana that commands attention on every stage they perform. Larkin Poe is known for their masterful musicianship and soul-stirring harmonies, creating an unforgettable concert experience that seamlessly blends raw rock energy with deep-rooted blues tradition.



Rebecca's captivating vocals and slide guitar skills, combined with Megan's mastery of the lap steel, create a sonic force that must be experienced firsthand. As modern torchbearers of American roots music, the Lovell sisters don't just play their instruments — they unleash them. Their live performances are a celebration of their musical heritage, merging the grit of delta blues with the thunder of Southern rock and the authenticity of Americana.



Each show invites audiences to witness the evolution of roots music through the lens of two of its most talented practitioners. This is more than just a concert; it's a celebration of sister harmony, musical virtuosity, and the enduring spirit of American roots music.

Don't miss the chance to see this dynamic duo live.