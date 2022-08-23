Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LAUGHS IN THE LOFT At South Orange Performing Arts Center Announces September 7 Lineup

Don't miss April Tinari as she trades in her classroom at Marshall Elementary School for the Loft stage.

Aug. 23, 2022  

What's so special about September 7? Yes, sadly, it is the unofficial end of summer, but it's also the first Laughs in the Loft show of the SOPAC 2022-2023 Season. And, the passing of Labor Day marks back-to-school time. What better comedian to include in the lineup than a funny local teacher? Don't miss April Tinari as she trades in her classroom at Marshall Elementary School for the Loft stage. Read on to learn more about the rest of the lineup.

On the first Wednesday of every month, SOPAC's Loft turns into a comedy club during this New York City-style stand-up showcase. The next Laughs in the Loft performance is Wednesday, September 7 at 7:30PM. Tickets are $20. Watch our Laughs in the Loft promo reel!

Get to know the September 7 lineup:

Sergio Chicon - Sergio has toured as an opener for Chris DiStefano and been featured on Comedy Central, MTV and BET.

Matthew Broussard - Originally from New Jersey, Matthew has gone on to appear on The Tonight Show, Conan and was runner up on Comedy Central's Roast Battle.

Aaron Kominos-Smith - Aaron has been seen on FOX and Inside Amy Schumer on Comedy Central.

April Tinari - April is thrilled to be making her Laughs in the Loft debut! A New Jersey native and teacher at South Orange's Marshall Elementary School, April has performed with MAPSOSoFUNNY's Women of SOMA, and in The Mom Show and The Mom Show II at The Woodland. When not on stage or in the classroom, April enjoys eating the ORIGINAL and best Sloppy Joe sandwiches from Town Hall, playing the ukulele, and depriving her senses at the nearest float spa.





