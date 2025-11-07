Kristin Sampson and Jeremy Brauner to Star in Light Opera Of New Jersey 2025 Holiday Pops Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Light Opera of New Jersey has revealed the principal artists who will headline its Holiday Pops Concert on Sunday, December 21, 2025, at 3:00 PM at the Ridge Performing Arts Center in Basking Ridge, NJ.

The concert, featuring a full orchestra and a program of festive classics, will star acclaimed Soprano Kristin Sampson and Tenor Jeremy Brauner, led by LONJ's Executive Director and Conductor Jason Tramm, with Susan Heerema serving as Concert Master.

Featured Principals

Kristin Sampson (Soprano), praised by The New York Times for her "bright, sizable and expressive voice," brings a powerful international pedigree to the holiday stage. Ms. Sampson has performed with the New York City Opera, the Santa Fe Opera, and internationally at the Festival Puccini in Torre del Lago, where she made her debut as Tosca. Her signature roles include the title characters in Tosca and Madama Butterfly, and Minnie in La fanciulla del West. She made her Carnegie Hall debut as the soprano soloist in Beethoven's Symphony No. 9.

Jeremy Brauner (Tenor) is recognized as an exciting dramatic tenor known for his "unbridled power" and "spine-tingling squillo," according to OperaWire. Mr. Brauner is a Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions finalist and a grant recipient of the prestigious Wagner Society of New York and the Olga Forrai Foundation. He has performed widely, including debuts with the New York City Opera in the world premiere of The Garden of the Finzi Continis, and role debuts with Opera Tampa as Canio in Pagliacci. His repertoire includes major roles like Cavaradossi in Tosca, Rodolfo in La bohème, and Arrigo in I vespri siciliani.

Jason Tramm (Conductor), who also serves as LONJ's Executive Director, is a highly respected figure in the classical music world. Hailed as a "Conductor to Watch" by Symphony Magazine and possessing "Italianate passion" by the Huffington Post, Maestro Tramm has conducted throughout Europe and the U.S. He made his Carnegie Hall (Stern Auditorium) conducting debut in 2015 and previously served as Artistic Director of the New Jersey State Opera. His 2009 PBS broadcast of "Verdi Requiem: Live from Ocean Grove" garnered an Emmy Award nomination. He is also the Director of Choral and Orchestral Activities at Seton Hall University.

Susan Heerema (Concert Master) is a dedicated orchestral leader and soloist, known for her contributions to the metropolitan area arts scene. Her experience as Concert Master ensures the highest level of musicianship and cohesion for the Holiday Pops Orchestra.

Tickets are affordably priced at $27 for students, $53 for adults, and an exclusive $48 special rate for Friends of LONJ (FOLO) members.