Kim Powers SIDEKICKED Comes To Cape May Stage

Keeping the comedy going this summer at Cape May Stage is Sidekicked, a new comedy by Kim Powers, a two-time Emmy Winner, directed by Roy Steinberg and starring Sally Mayes, an award winning Broadway veteran, as Vivian Vance that runs August 7th-September 20th, Tuesday-Sunday at 8:00 PM.

Sidekicked, tells the story about the last night of filming I Love Lucy and America's favorite sidekick - Ethel Mertz played by Vivian Vance - has a lot to get off her chest. Sidekicked gives a glimpse into the behind the scenes drama of I Love Lucy as well as incredible unheard stories from Vivian Vance's extraordinary career.

Sally Mayes, A Tony-nominated Broadway alum, will portray the iconic Vivian Vance. Sally Mayes, a working actress who maintains a busy schedule as a concert and cabaret singer in New York City. Sally has appeared as Aunt Corene in Urban Cowboy (Drama Desk nomination) and drew raves as Mae West in the National Tour of Dirty Blonde and also appeared in the Broadway revival of Steel Magnolias. Sally starred in several Off-Broadway productions including Closer than Ever (Outer Critics Circle nomination), and Pete N' Keely (Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Musical). Her film and television credits include Alpha House, City Hall, Double Parked, Sex and the City, and The Job.

Directing Sidekicked is Award-Winning director, actor, writer, and artistic director of Cape May Stage, Roy Steinberg. Roy has directed classical and contemporary plays as well as world premieres all over the United States. At Cape May Stage he has directed Sex with Strangers, Buyer and Cellar, This Wonderful Life, The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, The Gin Game, Outside Mullingar, and The Ultimate Christmas Show, Chapter Two, The Shuck, An Actor's Carol, and Disgraced in which it received The Best Director Award NJ and Best Play NJ from broadwayworld.com.

Sidekicked written by Kim Powers, a two-time Emmy winner and the author of the novels Dig Two Graves and Capote in Kansas, as well as the critically acclaimed memoir The History of Swimming, a Barnes & Noble "Discover" Boo and Lambda Literary Award finalist for Best Memoir of the Year. Diane Sawyer called it "a riveting memoir: sensitive, wise and unsparing." The New York Times Book Review called it "raw and engrossing." He also wrote the screenplay for the festival-favorite indie film Finding North. Powers is currently the Senior Writer for ABC's legendary news magazine 20/20, part of the team that has received an unprecedented three consecutive Edward R. Murrow Awards. A native Texan, he received an MFA from the Yale School of Drama. And he loves I Love Lucy.

Costumes for Sidekicked are designed by Jess Goldstein, a Tony Award-winning Costume Designer with a resume that begins with his professional New York debut, designing costumes for Sam Shepard's landmark off-Broadway production of Buried Child in 1978. Other major credits include Jersey Boys (Broadway, West End, and all touring and international companies), the recently opened, critically acclaimed revival of On the Town, and Disney's Newsies. In 2005 he won the Tony for his designs for The Rivals at The Vivian Beaumont Theater and was the 2015 recipient of the Irene Sharaff Award for Lifetime Achievement in Costume Design.

Sidekicked previews on August 7th and officially opens on August 8th with a special Opening Night Pre-Party outside the theatre. There will be a Best-Value-Night on August 23rd, a Cast & Crew Talk-Back on September 6th, and a Pay-What-You-Wish on September 8th. For tickets or more information about Sidekicked call the box office at 609-770-8311 or visit capemaystage.org for more details.





