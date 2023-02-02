Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kelsey Theatre at Mercer County Community College Presents THE FANTASTICKS

The show runs weekends from Friday, February 3 through Sunday, February 12.

Feb. 02, 2023  
Kelsey Theatre continues its outstanding series of 2023 productions with Theater to Go's presentation of "The Fantasticks." The show runs weekends from Friday, February 3 through Sunday, February 12. Kelsey Theatre is located at 1200 Old Trenton Road on the Mercer County Community College campus in West Windsor.

A modern twist on Romeo and Juliet, "The Fantasticks" is the quintessential story of two young lovers who grow apart when they realize they want to experience the world. A charming and heartwarming story appropriate for all ages, the score includes timeless songs such as "Try To Remember", "Soon It's Gonna Rain" and "They Were You."

The show is directed by Ruth Markoe with musical direction by Sue Den Outer.

The ensemble includes Matt Lafargue of Dunellen as El Gallo, James Zimmerman of Hamilton as The Mute, Christina Freeman of Chester as Luisa, Thomas Wick of Yardley, Pennsylvania as Matt, Tom Chiola or Trenton as Hucklebee, Jim Morris of Hamilton as Bellomy, Bill Agress of Lawrenceville as Henry, and Barry Leonard of Monroe as Mortimer.

Members of the production team include set design by Shawn Simmons, TC Coppoleccia and Haley Schmalbach, choreography by Emily O'Sullivan, fight choreography by Terri McIntyre, lighting design by Kitty Getlik, lighting design and board operation by Lucas Swanhart, costumes and props by Ruth Rittman, costumes by Melissa Rittmann, sound by Eric Collins and photography and programs by Mark Violi.

Performance Dates

Friday, Feb. 3 at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 5 at 2 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $24 for adults and $22 for children, students and senior citizens. Tickets may be purchased online at KelseyTheatre.org or by calling the Kelsey Box Office at 609-570-3333.

Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible and free parking is available next to the building. Assisted listening devices are available upon request. For a complete listing of events, visit the Kelsey website at www.KelseyTheatre.org.

Please note that masks are recommended but not required while in the theatre.




Photos: First Look At The Cast of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG At Bergen County Players Photo
Photos: First Look At The Cast of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG At Bergen County Players
See photos of the hilarious Tony Award-winning hit Broadway comedy The Play That Goes Wrong at Bergen County Players.
THE ROSE TATTOO, WAITING FOR GODOT & More Set for The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jerse Photo
THE ROSE TATTOO, WAITING FOR GODOT & More Set for The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey 2023 Season
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey has announced its roster of productions for its 61st season — featuring an eclectic mix of comedy, romance, historical drama, and a fantastical holiday offering.
AC Ballet Kicks Off Spring Season With a Premier and Anniversary Gala Photo
AC Ballet Kicks Off Spring Season With a Premier and Anniversary Gala
To kick off its Spring season the Atlantic City Ballet will perform the premier of Carmina Burana on February 24th at the Circus Maximus Theater at Caesars.
New Jersey Theatre Alliance Welcomes New Members To The Board Of Trustees Photo
New Jersey Theatre Alliance Welcomes New Members To The Board Of Trustees
New Jersey Theatre Alliance (“the Alliance”), one of the nation's largest arts service organizations for professional theatre, will welcome new members to their board of trustees, Diane L. Parker and Alec Stoll.

