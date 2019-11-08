KALEIDOSCOPE KABARET Returns At Union Hall This Month

Comedy and drama are on the table with the turkey this Thanksgiving, when Kaleidoscope Kabaret, an annual program of short plays by the members of The Theater Project's Playwrights Workshop comes to Union Center, November 23 and 24. Two of the plays in the program are about the joys and woes of the approaching holidays.

"Plays by our members have gone on to productions in Canada, London, New York and around the country, but now we'll be able to say, 'It started here in Union' when they hit the big time," says Theater Project artistic director Mark Spina.

The plays are performed in the company's temporary home, a cleverly converted annex of Unity Bank, 952 Stuyvesant Ave, in Union Township, where the company is putting down new roots. The Theater Project invites play-goers to explore downtown Union. "You can find almost any kind of cuisine within three blocks of the theater, so it's a great evening out," says Kaleidoscope producer Gary Glor.

The Playwrights Workshop draws members from all around New Jersey and New York City. Member playwrights participating in this year's Kabaret are Luigi Jannuzzi of Hillsborough, Lynn Marie Macy of Cranford, Joseph Vitale of Denville, Stephanie Griffin of Ocean Grove, Susan Barsky of Lambertville, Mike Sockol of Holmdel and Valerie Stack Dodge of Morris Plains. This year's event also includes a play by Thomas Jefferson Academy student Angel Cruz Rodriguez, a finalist in The Theater Project's 2019 Young Playwrights Competition.

The Playwrights Workshop meets privately so members can share work in progress and get feedback from their colleagues. Once a month, a full-length play is read aloud for the public followed by a lively discussion with the author; once a year, short plays are rehearsed and produced for Kabaret showcase.

Tickets for the event are $20 for adults and $10 for students at the door; $15 adult tickets when ordered on line by November 20 at www.thetheaterproject.org; Reservations are recommended.





