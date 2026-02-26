Skyline Theatre Company Unveils 2026 Season Featuring New Musical UNBELIEVABLE and More

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Skyline Theatre Company has unveiled its season-long calendar of live theatre and events for 2026, beginning with a special one-weekend-only "Broadway in the Works" presentation of the new musical "Unbelievable" on March 21-22.

Written by Skyline favorites Rachel DeVore Fogarty, John DeVore and Kevin Fogarty, "Unbelievable" is an original musical based on the inspiring true story of Jackie Mitchell, a 17-year-old young woman who struck out baseball legends Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig on the same day in an exhibition game. Were the strikeouts real or was it orchestrated as a publicity stunt? Hoax or not, the story of Jackie Mitchell as a legendary figure in the history of women in baseball will premiere this Spring for Skyline just as Major League Baseball begins its own 2026 season.

The production will be directed by Sam Scalamoni, co-founder and Artistic Director of Skyline Theatre Company. Performances are Saturday, March 21 at 7pm and Sunday, March 22 at 2pm at the Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center, 240 Belleville Avenue, in Bloomfield, New Jersey, with a 'pay-what-you-can' ($20 suggested donation) ticket. As space is limited, reserved tickets are encouraged through Skyline Theatre Company's online box office: https://skylinetheatrecompany.org/event/broadway-in-the-works-unbelievable/

Skyline Theatre Company's 2026 season in Bloomfield continues on Saturday, May 16 with a 25th Anniversary Gala featuring live performances by Skyline veterans from Broadway and beyond, delicious food, and a silent auction to support Skyline's mission of engaging and entertaining New Jersey audiences. Each $50 donation ticket includes dinner, performances, and the ability to bid on silent auctions. Tickets can already be purchased and more details will be posted online in the coming weeks: https://skylinetheatrecompany.org/event/skylines-25th-anniversary-gala/

The next fully staged production in Skyline Theatre Company's 2026 season is the inaugural effort of a new annual tradition - Shakespeare on the Porch - with a one-weekend July 17-18 run of William Shakespeare's comedy "Much Ado About Nothing" on the front porch of the historic Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center. The 19th Century historic estate, once home to the Oakes family who were owners of the local textile factory and prominent citizens of Bloomfield, was gifted to the Township of Bloomfield nearly 50 years ago and is now lovingly cared for by Bloomfield Township's Cultural Preservation Department. For the last 30 years, in conjunction with the Township's Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Department, the mansion and grounds have been providing community-based programs in the areas of historical interpretation, arts programs and education, horticulture and gardening, and recreation and cultural events.

Directed by Skyline's Associate Artistic Director David C. Neal, "Much Ado About Nothing" is often considered Shakespeare's ultimate rom-com and features a hilarious 'merry war' of wits mixed with gossip, romance, deception and a touch of summer magic. Held rain or shine outside under a setting sun, performances are Friday, July 17 and Saturday, July 18 at 6pm. Tickets priced at $20-25 are available for purchase now and patrons are encouraged to bring their own chairs and picnic dinners: https://skylinetheatrecompany.org/event/shakespeare-on-the-porch-much-ado-about-nothing/

Skyline's 2026 season continues in the fall with a very special reading of "The Guys" as the nation pauses to remember the tragedies of and to honor the 25th anniversary of 9/11. This is a poignant and true-story-inspired drama about a New York Fire Department captain struggling to write eulogies for eight of his men lost in the collapse of the World Trade Center who discovers the profound humanity behind ordinary heroes. Written by Anne Nelson and directed by David C. Neal, this production is recommended for mature teenagers and adults. Performances are Friday, September 11 at 7:00pm and Saturday, September 12 at 2pm and 7pm. Tickets priced at $20-25 are available for purchase now at Skyline's online box office: https://skylinetheatrecompany.org/event/the-guys-by-anne-nelson/

The season concludes with Skyline's annual holiday presentation, which this year will be a family-friendly "Cookie and Cocoa Cabaret" on Sunday, December 6 at 2pm. Young and old alike are welcomed into the Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center for an afternoon of festive songs, holiday cheer, and a 'build-your-own' cocoa station featuring whipped cream, sprinkles, and other toppings along with the best cookies in town. Individual tickets are priced at $20-$25 with a special $65 family package available for families of all sizes. Tickets are available for purchase now at Skyline's online box office: https://skylinetheatrecompany.org/event/skylines-cookie-cocoa-cabaret/