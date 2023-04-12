Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jennifer Holiday Comes To New Jersey For One Night Only

The event is set for April 15.

Apr. 12, 2023  

Tony & Grammy Winning Legend Jennifer Holliday Comes To "The Broadway Lecture Series" in Pompton Lakes, NJ.

"One Night Only!" Tony & Grammy Winning Legend Jennifer Holliday comes to Pompton Lakes, NJ to share stories and advice from her 40+ long career as part of "The Broadway Lecture Series at Stageworks."

From her childhood in Houston, TX to Broadway, Jennifer Holliday has been an iconic force from day one. A Tony and Grammy winning performer, Ms. Holliday made Broadway history with her iconic portrayal of Effie White in the 1981 musical, Dreamgirls. She has also released several award-winning solo albums, and had five Top 10 hits on the R&B and Dance charts. Ms. Holiday's other Broadway appearances include Matron Mama Morton in Chicago, and Shug Avery in the 2016 Tony winning revival of The Color Purple. She is also a long-time supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and an advocate for mental health and suicide prevention.

The Broadway Lecture Series is devoted to creating a space for aspiring performers and fans alike to hear firsthand experiences about the industry from those involved at the highest levels, and in a way that is affordable and accessible. Debuting in 2022 to a sold-out audience at Montclair State University, featuring Tony winner Myles Frost of the musical MJ, The Broadway Lecture Séries gives Broadway stars a unique opportunity to tell their stories, share advice, take questions, and connect with their fans. Created and moderated by Robert Bannon, The Broadway Lecture series is a chance for fans to engage with some of the theater world's biggest stars in an intimate setting.

VIP tickets, which include a meet and greet with the artist and premium seats, are available.

The Broadway Lecture Series is the creation of Unfinished Business LLC. and multihyphenate Robert Bannon. Robert is the creator & host of "The Roundtable" as well as sister programs "Quarantine, Cabaret, & Cocktail," & "The Broadway Lecture Series." He has has the pleasure of interviewing everyone, Chita Rivera to Perez Hilton, Heather Headley to Bianca Del Rio, and more.

Future Broadway Lecture guests will be announced. Purchase tickets to all four shows in this season to receive a discount!




Jersey City Theater Center Presents CANCER, CHOREOGRAPHED Photo
Jersey City Theater Center Presents CANCER, CHOREOGRAPHED
Jersey City Theater Center is proud to present Cancer Choreographed, a cathartic and participatory emotional journey into life, death, and dance. Created by Romanian choreographers Cosmin Manolescu and Cristina Lilienfeld and based on an original text written by Cătălina Florescu, the dance is an exhilarating experience in the last moments of a man dealing with breast cancer.
Student Blog: My Book is Being Published! Photo
Student Blog: My Book is Being Published!
I don’t know much about the process of creating a new musical, but I imagine the fundamentals are similar to writing a book (only with music). The creator/author writes a draft, edits the draft, edits more, and then goes in search of someone who can help bring their words/music to life.
Swingin Coffee Talk & Dessert Event With Frank Sinatra Scholars Will Be Held In Avon-B Photo
Swingin' Coffee Talk & Dessert Event With Frank Sinatra Scholars Will Be Held In Avon-By-The-Sea
Musical icon Frank Sinatra will be celebrated at the swingin' seaside event, Sinatra & Dessert, on Sunday, May 7, 2023, beginning promptly at 2:30pm until 4:30pm, at the Avon Marina Building, 2 Main Street, Avon-By-The-Sea, New Jersey.
Stephanie Mills Returns To NJPAC With Special Guest The Whispers Photo
Stephanie Mills Returns To NJPAC With Special Guest The Whispers
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes the return of Stephanie Mills with legendary hitmakers, The Whispers performing in Newark on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 8:00 p.m.

