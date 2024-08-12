Jamie Ballard to Star in MACBETH by Candlelight at Nimbus Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



West End and Royal Shakespeare Company actor Jamie Ballard (‘Harry Potter’ in …The Cursed Child on the West End) will make his American stage debut as ‘Macbeth’ alongside Aria Shahghasemi (Broadway’s Prayer for the French Republic, The CW’s “Legacies”) as ‘Macduff’ in an all new adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Macbeth, this Halloween season at Nimbus Arts Center.

The Curtain’s production of Shakespeare’s classic tale of witchcraft, madness, and ruthless ambition will be set in an intimate and haunting candlelight environment. First premiering in 1606, Macbeth tells the harrowing and timeless story of one couple’s cold-blooded quest for power—and its devastating aftermath.

Directed and Adapted by Sean Hagerty, The Curtain’s Macbeth will begin performances on Thursday, October 10 at Nimbus Arts Center (329 Warren Street) in downtown Jersey City just steps from the PATH train. The official Opening is set for Sunday, October 13, with the strictly limited engagement set to run through Sunday, November 3, 2024.

The Curtain’s Macbeth will play Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 7:30pm, and Sunday matinees at 3:00pm.

Tickets, priced at $40 for Thursday and Sunday performances, and $50 for Friday and Saturday performances, are now available for purchase at TheCurtain.org.

Complete casting and creative team, will be announced shortly.

Comments