Jamaica's most prolific crooner Beres Hammond returns to NJPAC with his new tour on Saturday, August 13th, at 8 PM. The Grammy-nominated reggae icon known to many as the "Otis Redding of Reggae," Beres Hammond has been producing and pouring out his smoky-sweet vocals over every kind of riddim track for almost 40 years.



For decades Hammond's held #1 spot on Billboard's Reggae Album charts, and his release studio album One Love, One Life, was hailed by Rolling Stone as "one of the best albums of a four-decade-long career."



His songs carry his signature classic lover's rock sound in addition to socially conscious, spiritually empowering tunes.



Beres' hit songs "Tempted to Touch," "Rockaway," "What One Dance Can Do," "I Feel Good") reflect the best of roots reggae, dancehall, rocksteady, funk, soul, and R&B.



