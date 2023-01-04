Interview: Director, Rose Riccardi of POPCORN FALLS at NJ Rep 1/12 to 2/12

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jan. 04, 2023  
New Jersey Repertory Company (NJ Rep) will present Popcorn Falls written by James Hindman and directed by Rose Riccardi. The play stars James Hindman and Tom Souhrada. Popcorn Falls is a small American town whose only claim to fame is their namesake waterfall that has dried up. Now bankrupt, their last chance to save themselves is a large grant that can only be used if the town produces a play in a week. One big problem: no theatre. Another problem: no play. Led by the Mayor and the local handyman, the enterprising townsfolk try to rise to the challenge. The two actors, Hindman and Souhrada play over twenty roles in a world of farce, love and desperation, proving once and for all that art can save the world.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing the Popcorn Falls director, Rose Riccardi about her career and the upcoming show.

Rose Riccardi has been a NJ Rep Company member since 1998. She has worked on over a hundred productions for the Rep including: The Housewives of Mannheim, The Little Hours, Fern Hill, Dead Ringer, Naked By The River, Adult Fiction, Bookends, Whores, Donna Orbits The Moon, and Find Me A Voice. Some Off-Broadway credits include: Songbird, Butler, The Violin, The Road to Damascus, Terms of Endearment, Poetic License, On A Stool At The End Of The Bar, A Better Place, Murder In The First, Martin Luther on Trial, Phoenix, and In The Pocket "A Sideman's Tale." Recently, she was delighted to be a part of IDGTF - The International Dublin Gay Theatre Festival with Jim Hindman's What Doesn't Kill You. Rose has also been a proud member of Actors' Equity since 1999.

When did you first realize your penchant for theatre?

In high school (Bishop George Ahr [now St. Thomas Aquinas] in Edison NJ) thanks to my Drama Director, Gordon Inverno Jr. He recognized my potential and was my mentor then and for many years after. His knowledge, love of live theater, and strive for excellence helped to shape a solid foundation for my career.

We'd love to know a little about your theatrical training.

I went from a small but strong theater department in high school to a similar one at Seton Hall University. While there was no theater major, The Theatre in The Round operated all year round with three different directors and a mix of students and alumni. The experience was not only informative but instrumental in my decision to try Stage Managing as a career.

Wow! You've had so much experience working with NJ Rep. Please tell us why you think the theatre is so outstanding.

When I first was introduced to NJ Rep in 1999, via a job fair, it was a brand-new theater whose mission was new works. The idea of working on brand new projects with not only living writers, but ones who would be in the rehearsal room, was very intriguing. By the end of my first day in the building I was hooked and delighted to accept the offer of the job of Production Stage Manager. NJ Rep is no less than intoxicating for anyone seeking a home of artistic creativity and substance. I spent 13 years in the role of PSM full time/year-round.

What have been some of the challenges of directing Popcorn Falls?

I have a great group and I believe the key thing is if we have fun working on it and running it, so will the audience. The challenges of wearing multiple hats, serving as both the Director and PSM for this particular show, presents new perspectives. Thankfully, I have so much support and love from both at NJ Rep and my friends and family that it's really a great experience.


James Hindman talents have contributed a great deal to shows at NJ Rep. Tell us a little about your experience working with him.

I love working with Jim. We met when I was stage managing his one man show What Doesn't Kill You in 2021 and we clicked. And then we took the show to the Dublin International Gay Theatre Festival which cemented a bond of collaboration. His many talents are matched by his open heart and mind. Jim is a wonderful person on so many levels, and I could not be happier to work with him and the amazing Tom Souhrada on this production.

We'd love to know more about the team at NJ Rep.

It's the Dream Team. I'll mention a few people starting with my Designers - Patricia E. Doherty (costume designer), Jill Nagle (lighting designer), Jessica Parks (scenic designer and production manager), and Nick Simone (sound designer). The first three talented women I have had the pleasure to know and work with for over a decade, the latter is a talented edition I first worked with on What Doesn't Kill You. Their creativity and passion fuel the fun of this piece. Artistic Director Suzanne Barabas and Producer Gabor Barabas are generous with their support, guidance and trust. My Assistant Stage Manager Rachael Mallory and Assistant Director Janey Huber's contributions in rehearsal are invaluable. The ingenuity and flair of staff members like Technical Director Brian Snyder and Master Electrician James Lockhart and Scenic Artists Donna Stiles and Blake Robinson, who round out the creative team, are so appreciated. To those mentioned and all the staff and volunteers at NJ Rep whose energy and work added to this production I am very grateful.

What would you like audiences to know about the show?

It promises to be a really good, fun time. I still crack up regularly watching the magic Jim and Tom bring to this fun and fast paced piece. It's two actors portraying the wonderful and wacky population of the small town of Popcorn Falls as they try to save their town by putting on a play. Jim and Tom are spectacular in these roles and audiences will have a blast.

New Jersey Repertory Company is located at 179 Broadway in Long Branch. The entrance is in the rear of the building with plenty of free, convenient parking. Performances of Popcorn Falls run January 12 through February 12. Shows are Thursdays & Fridays 8pm; Saturdays 3pm & 8pm; and Sundays at 2pm. Patrons can purchase tickets by visiting www.njrep.org or calling 732.229.3166.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Rose Riccardi and NJ Rep



