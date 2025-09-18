Interview: Director Darko Tresnjak and MURDER ON THE LINKS at TRT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Two River Theater (TRT) opens their 2025-2026 Season with Murder on the Links featuring an all-star cast now through October 5. Take a swing at cracking the case! When Agatha Christie’s famed detective Hercule Poirot is summoned to a country chateau in France, he discovers a body on the golf course with a knife in its back – a hole in one indeed! New clues dredge up old intrigue in Murder on the Links, stylishly reimagined by Tony Award® winning director Darko Tresnjak.

We had the pleasure of interviewing Darko Tresnjak about his career and Murder on the Links at TRT.

Tresnjak won the Tony Award, the Drama Desk, and the Outer Critics Circle Award for his direction of A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder. He won an Obie Award for his direction of Ionesco’s The Killer at Theater for a New Audience. From 2004 to 2009, Darko was the Artistic Director of The Old Globe Shakespeare Festival. From 2011 to 2019, he was the Artistic Director of Hartford Stage Company. As a director of plays, musicals, and operas, Darko has worked at Joseph Papp Public Theater, Stratford Shakespeare Festival, Royal Shakespeare Company, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Geffen Playhouse, Vineyard Theatre Company, Atlantic Theater Company, AlleyTheatre, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Huntington Theatre Company, Long Wharf Theatre Company, Goodspeed Musicals, Geva Theatre Center, Westport Country Playhouse, Metropolitan Opera, Los Angeles Opera, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, and Santa Fe Opera. His production of Anastasia, the musical, has been presented in the US, Canada, Germany, Spain, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, and the Netherlands. This season, Darko is also directing Archduke at Roundabout Theatre Company, the Australian tour of Anastasia and Amadeus at Pasadena Playhouse.

What inspired your career as a director?

My mother. It was better than growing up with Auntie Mame. She was a wildly imaginative and outrageously funny and adventurous lady.

Can you tell us about your directorial debut?

I was seven years old and staged the Olympics with all the kids on my street. Including the opening ceremonies. We lit the Olympic torch on the stoop of my Grandmother’s house. I made cardboard medals and rigged it so I would win the most.

Your work has entailed a good deal of travel. Are there some destinations that have become your favorites?

Madrid. Went there twice, for Anastasia. The Spanish cast was so amazing and I love the Prado Museum.

We are excited for the opening show at Two River Theater, Murder on the Links. What have been some of the challenges of adapting Agatha Christie's story for the stage?

It was, honestly, a truly joyous experience. And the cast here at Two River Theater has been most helpful with the finishing touches. Campbell Scott, in addition to being a wonderful actor, is a very impressive editor. He offered some invaluable insights.

Why do you think Murder on the Links will appeal to metro area audiences?

I think that it is a lovingly assembled “entertainment,” a great yarn, and it features an incredible cast.

We'd love to know a little about the cast and creative team that is bringing the show to the Red Bank stage.

Don’t know who to single out. They are all so amazing. But I will say that it has been such a pleasure to work with the renowned, Tony Award-winning Costume Designer, Jess Goldstein, for the first time. Regarding the cast, there are old French songs woven into the production, performed by Kate Baldwin, Lauren Worsham, and Maria Bilbao. They sing like angels.

Two River Theater is located at 21 Bridge Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701. For tickets to Murder on the Links, and the other shows in the upcoming season, please visit: Two River Theater and call 732.345.1400

Photo Credit: Two River Theater