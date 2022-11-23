Hudson Theatre Works Presents Its Annual 10 MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL Benefit

Hudson Theatre Works presents two benefit performances of it's annual 10 Minute Play Festival.

The annual 10 Minute play festival to benefit Hudson Theatre Works includes new plays written by some of our most illustrious playwrights, including J John Patrick Shanley, Richard Vetere, Barbara Blatner, Joanne Hoersch, Zach Weed, Lenny Horst, and Sarah T. Schwab.

The Festival has plays that are funny, profane, realistic and absurd. They echo each of the author's feelings and ideas in response to the challenging times in which we live.

The ensemble consists of Robert Funaro, (the Sopranos), Kevin Cristaldi, Sara Parcesepe, Debbie Bernstein, Quinn Cassavale, Amanda Marie Evans, B.C. Miller, Danielle Manente, Tony Knotts, Cynthia Granville, Michael Bias and Gloria Lamoureux.

The directors for these pieces include Joanne Hoersch, Michael Bias, Rachel Matuse and Adrian Wattenmaker.

The evening is produced by Gregory Erbach and Adrian Wattenmaker, with music and sound by Donald Stark, visuals by Gregory Erbach and stage managed by Dawn D'Arrigo.

The evening is suitable for High School and older.

Hudson Theatre Works is known for its edgy interpretations of new and classic works. Its previous productions include: Machinal, Desire Under the Elms, Hughie, Bunnies (World Premiere), Of Mice and Men, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Jackson Is Gone (World Premiere), 3 Men (Solo Festival Award winner), A Steady Rain (named one of the top 10 shows in New Jersey in 2016), Bash, Macbeth, Uncle Vanya and The Caretaker. As well as its PlayWorks festival of new play readings.

Hudson Theatre Works is committed to low ticket prices and work that is thought provoking, challenging and entertaining;. work that is known for the high quality of its acting and innovative design. Hudson Theatre Works produces Off-Broadway quality professional theater at affordable prices.

For more information visit www.hudsontheatreworks.org or email us at: hudsothetreworks@gmail.com. Tickets are $10 and are available thru Eventbrite or www.hudsontheatreworks.org.