Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Horticulturist Louise Senior Hosts 'Signs Of Spring' Walk

Get outside and enjoy hunting for the first signs of springtime at Morven.

Feb. 10, 2021  

Horticulturist Louise Senior Hosts 'Signs Of Spring' Walk

Join Morven's Horticulturist Louise Senior as she tours the grounds and gardens looking for signs of Spring. As she says, the earth is waking up, can tree buds, birds, nests, and bugs be far behind?

Get outside and enjoy hunting for the first signs of springtime at Morven. Weather permitting - dress accordingly with weather resistant clothing and comfortable shoes.

Details on where to meet will be provided to all registrants by email prior to the program. Masking, group capacity, and social distancing requirements will all be observed.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/signs-of-spring-walk-with-horticulturist-louise-senior-at-morven-tickets-136212680795?aff=ebdssbeac


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
He/Him Pronoun Shirt
Always Off Book Unisex T-Shirt
Women's Two Show Day Jacket


Related Articles View More New Jersey Stories   Shows
Union County Performing Arts Center & The City of Rahway Present Free Virtual Concert Photo

Union County Performing Arts Center & The City of Rahway Present Free Virtual Concert Version of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

Nimbus Receives Two $50K Grants and Announces Jersey City Dance Artist Relief Funding Photo

Nimbus Receives Two $50K Grants and Announces Jersey City Dance Artist Relief Funding

Theatre@Home Announces The Cast Of Theatre@Home Jr Photo

Theatre@Home Announces The Cast Of Theatre@Home Jr

Live And Virtual Events Announced At MPAC In February Photo

Live And Virtual Events Announced At MPAC In February


More Hot Stories For You

  • Greenbrier Valley Theatre Announces New Artistic Leadership
  • The Strand Theatre Will Stream TITANIC
  • PUSHOUT: THE CRIMINALIZTION OF BLACK GIRLS IN SCHOOLS to be Presented in Free Online Screening
  • The Strand Theatre Will Stream CHICAGO