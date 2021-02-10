Horticulturist Louise Senior Hosts 'Signs Of Spring' Walk

Join Morven's Horticulturist Louise Senior as she tours the grounds and gardens looking for signs of Spring. As she says, the earth is waking up, can tree buds, birds, nests, and bugs be far behind?

Get outside and enjoy hunting for the first signs of springtime at Morven. Weather permitting - dress accordingly with weather resistant clothing and comfortable shoes.

Details on where to meet will be provided to all registrants by email prior to the program. Masking, group capacity, and social distancing requirements will all be observed.

