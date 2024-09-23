Holiday Special Event Spotlights Sinatra Scholar Chuck Granata and Honors Christopher Riddle

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A memorable musical event, featuring a heartfelt tribute to the untimely passing of the accomplished music director Christopher Riddle, son of legendary arranger Nelson Riddle, as well as an inspiring interview with distinguished Sinatra Scholar Charles L. (Chuck) Granata, will be presented by producer Karen Morris of Sand Castle Communications and founder of The Rat Pack Music Alliance.

The entertaining program will take place indoors at the Avon Municipal Marina Building, 2 Main Street, Avon-By-The-Sea, New Jersey, on Saturday, December 7th, 2024, beginning promptly at Noon.

Attendees will enjoy a seaside view with a mix of festive music, enlightening guest speakers, lunch snacks, and soft beverages as they celebrate the holiday season.

Christopher Riddle, the esteemed trombonist and acclaimed conductor of the Nelson Riddle Orchestra, will be remembered with a sentimental homage to his artistic performances and engaging personal storytelling. Mr. Riddle passed away on August 24, 2024. The Riddle family shared lovingly and respectfully in a stirring message celebrating Christopher's unique creative achievements.

“Christopher's musical journey was deeply intertwined with the Nelson Riddle Orchestra, where he performed for nearly fifteen years before taking the helm as leader following his father's passing in 1985. For the next four decades, Christopher guided the Orchestra to new heights, captivating audiences across the United States and Europe with his extraordinary talent and unwavering commitment to preserving his father's legacy. Whether at Carnegie Hall or Dublin's National Concert Hall, Christopher brought the signature Nelson Riddle sound to life, earning acclaim for his ability to interpret and perform his father's iconic arrangements with authenticity and passion.”

Chuck Granata, a leading authority on Frank Sinatra and influential Sinatra Scholar, was a dear friend of the Riddle family and will honor Christopher at the event. Mr. Granata has also graciously accepted the invitation to be interviewed about his eclectic career as a producer, music historian, archivist, and author of 4 books including the award-winning Sessions with Sinatra: Frank Sinatra and the Art of Recording, which has been identified as one of the most important studies of Sinatra the recording artist. He is well-known as the producer of Nancy Sinatra's Nancy For Frank program on Siriusly Sinatra/SiriusXM, and most recently became the creative on-air anchor of a new broadcast program, Sinatra Standard Time, airing every Sunday, on KSDS-FM Jazz 88.3 Radio.

In anticipation of the December event, Chuck Granata expresses his long-cherished ideals and intentions: “One of my life's missions is to share music with others. This philosophy extends to the stories about how the music was written, recorded and produced. I'm delighted to have this opportunity to share stories about the creative process and the classic recordings we love so much - and look forward to this wonderful event with my dear friend, Professor Dana Polan!”

Another prominent Sinatra Scholar, Dana Polan, the Martin Scorsese Professor of Cinema Studies, will host the enlightening interview. Mr. Polan and Mr. Granata have been guest speakers at many of the programs presented by Ms. Morris. Professor Polan has taught about Frank Sinatra at NYU and lectured about him at Ohio State University and Notre Dame. He is the author of 10 books in film and media, including, among others, Dreams of Flight, The Great Escape in American Film and Culture, and The Lego Movie.

Dana Polan adds his thoughts on Chuck Granata's professional contributions: “Through his radio shows, his remastering and restoration work on older albums, and his sharp and smart books, Chuck Granata has done so much to heighten our awareness of popular song — increasing thereby both our pleasure in it and our critical understanding of it. I am pleased and proud to be in dialogue with him about his consequential efforts to make the history of pop music resonate for today's audiences.”

Live Music will be a main ingredient of the event, starring sensational crooner, Jazz Vocalist Zack Alexander. Zack will perform an upbeat medley of popular Frank Sinatra tunes, adding a holiday touch as the winter and celebratory season approaches.

Ms. Morris, a contributing writer for The Dean Martin Association (DMA), will pen a special article about the event for the DMA's Just Dino Magazine. She recently has written articles spotlighting artists Marilyn Michaels, Tom Dreesen, Mel Brooks, Christopher Riddle, and Nelson Riddle. Now in its seventh decade, the DMA is Dean Martin's only independent flagship organization. It was founded in 1960 with his full authorization, and he was the chairperson until his passing in 1995.

Tickets are on sale now. For code and link to enter the ticket site, contact Karen Morris, at sand3737@gmail.com.



