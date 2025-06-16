Harris Milgrim and Becca Suskauer to Star in HOW MY GRANDPARENTS FELL IN LOVE at NJ Rep

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Jersey Repertory Company will present the world premiere of How My Grandparents Fell in Love, a heartwarming and timely new musical by playwright Cary Gitter and composer Neil Berg, directed by NJ Rep Artistic Director Suzanne Barabas. The production runs from July 17 through August 10, 2025, and will celebrate its opening night on Saturday, July 19 at 7 PM at NJ Rep’s intimate Broadway theater in Long Branch.

From the team that brought audiences The Sabbath Girl (which Theatermania called “entertaining and legitimately charming”), this new musical blends humor, heart, and history, shedding light on love, legacy, and resilience in the face of looming darkness.

Starring Harris Milgrim (Broadway: Tootsie, Cats) and Becca Suskauer (National Tour: Pretty Woman), How My Grandparents Fell in Love tells a deeply personal and poignant story set in 1933 Poland. Charlie, a Jewish immigrant who left Europe for America a decade earlier, returns to his hometown of Rovno in search of a bride. There, he meets Chava, a bright and independent young woman with scholarly aspirations. But as dreams bloom between them, the rising tide of anti-Semitism across Europe threatens their futures—and the future of generations to come.

