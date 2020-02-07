Harriet Harris and Lee Sellars to Lead World Premiere of Joe DiPietro's CONSCIENCE at George Street Playhouse

Tony Award-winning actress Harriet Harris (Broadway's Thoroughly Modern Millie and Cinderella; Frasier; Desperate Housewives) will star as real-world Senator Margaret Chase Smith opposite Lee Sellars (Netflix's House of Cards and Luke Cage) as Senator Joseph McCarthy in the world-premiere of Tony-Award winner Joe Pietro's new play Conscience at George Street Playhouse.

Conscience marks the latest collaboration between George Street Playhouse Artistic Director David Saint, who will helm this production, and DiPietro, currently represented on Broadway by the new musical Diana and whose previous works at George Street include The Toxic Avenger; Clever Little Lies starring Marlo Thomas; I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change; Creating Claire; and The Second Mrs. Wilson in 2015.

"It is fitting to be mounting this timely and important world-premiere in the Arthur Laurents Theater, as Arthur Laurents himself was among those artists blacklisted by the House Un-American Activities Committee during that time," Saint said. "We are also thrilled to welcome back Harriet Harris and Lee Sellars to our new home, both of whom will be familiar to our audiences from their powerful work on our stage."

On June 1, 1950, Senator Margaret Chase Smith stood on the Senate floor and delivered her "Declaration of Conscience '' in a historic moment of political courage. This sharply written new play takes you behind the scenes of 1950s Washington to give you an intimate glimpse of all the power plays, both political and personal, in the days leading up to and following the singular speech that rattled McCarthyism, Congress, and the nation itself.

Rounding out the cast of this highly anticipated world-premiere are Mark Junek (The Hairy Ape at The Armory ; American Son at George Street Playhouse) as William C. Lewis Jr., Margaret Chase Smith's longtime strategist and campaign manager, and Cathryn Wake (Broadway's Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812) as Jean Kerr, a researcher to Joseph McCarthy who would later become his wife.

Conscience will feature set design by Jim Youmans; lighting design by Joe Saint; costume design by Brian Hemesath; sound design by Scott Killian; and wig design by Charles LaPointe. The Production Stage Manager is Samantha Flint. Casting by McCorkle Casting, Ltd.

Performances begin March 3.

Audiences are encouraged to buy tickets early for the best seats. To purchase, visit www.GeorgeStreetPlayhouse.org or call (732) 246-7717. Groups of 10 or more save 20-percent.





