HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES Launches National Tour At McCarter Theatre Center Tomorrow

The National Tour of Here There Are Blueberries, the acclaimed Pulitzer Prize finalist play from Tectonic Theater Project by Tony and Emmy nominee Moisés Kaufman and Emmy nominee Amanda Gronich opens tomorrow night Friday, January 24 and runs through February 9 at McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton NJ.

The play is focused on a mysterious album featuring Nazi-era photographs that arrived at the desk of a U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum archivist in 2007. As curators unraveled the shocking truth behind the images, the album soon made headlines and set off a debate that reverberated far beyond the museum walls. Based on actual events, the play tells the story of these historical photographs, and what they reveal about the perpetrators of the Holocaust, and our own humanity.

The cast of Here There Are Blueberries includes Scott Barrow as Karl Höcker, Barbara Pitts as Judy Cohen, Grant Varjas as Peter Wirths, Nemuna Ceesay as Charlotte Schüzel, Delia Cunningham as Rebecca Erbelding, Luke Forbes as Tilman Taube, Jeanne Sakata as Melita Maschmann (u/s Judy Cohen), and Marrick Smith as Rainer Höss. Each actor plays a principal role as well as multiple additional characters, with Sam Reeder and Anna Shafer serving as understudies.

The design team of Here There Are Blueberries features scenic design by Tony Award-winner Derek McLane, costume design by Tony Award-winner Dede Ayite, lighting design by Tony Award nominee David Lander, sound design by Bobby McElver, and projection design by Tony Award nominee David Bengali. Ann James serves as Intimacy Coordinator & Sensitivity Specialist, with Amy Marie Seidel as Associate Director, Dramaturg, and Deviser. Casting is by Stephanie Yankwitt, TBD Casting.

The world premiere of Here There Are Blueberries was produced in 2022 by La Jolla Playhouse, La Jolla, California where it was named one of the Best Plays of 2022 by the Los Angeles Times. The play was awarded the Theater J Trish Vradenburg Jewish Play Prize and was nominated for seven Helen Hayes Awards, winning two for Outstanding Director of a Play (Moisés Kaufman) and Outstanding Media/Projection Design (David Bengali) for its 2023 production at Shakespeare Theatre Company. At New York Theatre Workshop, Here There Are Blueberries was named a 2024 Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Drama, the focus of a top-rated CBS “60 Minutes” piece by Anderson Cooper and became their highest-grossing production in the 45-year history of the institution. Here There Are Blueberries is produced by Tectonic Theater Project, Brian & Dayna Lee, and Sonia Friedman Productions.

Conversations featuring prominent scholars, diplomats, and community leaders curated by The Fellowship at Auschwitz for the Study of Professional Ethics (FASPE) follow the matinees on January 26, February 1, February 2, and Feb. 8. The series is part of McCarter's Arts & Ideas, which links Princeton University and community partners to the work on stage, and is co-sponsored by the Princeton University Humanities Council.

Tickets and Info: Here There Are Blueberries runs at McCarter, 91 University Place, Princeton, NJ 08540 from January 24 – February 9. Ticket can be purchased online at www.mccarter.org or by calling the box office at 609-258-2787.

