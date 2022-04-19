HAIRSPRAY Comes to State Theatre New Jersey This Month

The newly renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon Hairspray for four performances on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 8pm; Saturday, April 30 at 2pm and 8pm; and Sunday, May 1 at 2pm. Tickets range from $40-$98.

The national tour of Hairspray is coming to New Brunswick! The Hairspray cast will be led by Andrew Levitt aka Nina West (from RuPaul's Drag Race) as Edna Turnblad and Niki Metcalf as Tracy Turnblad.

Hairspray is the story of 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960's Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world? Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including "Welcome to the 60's," "Good Morning Baltimore," and "You Can't Stop the Beat," Hairspray is "fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful!" (The New York Times).

This new touring production will reunite Broadway's award-winning creative team, led by Director Jack O'Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell, to bring Hairspray to a new generation of theater audiences. Hairspray is based on the New Line Cinema film written and directed by John Waters, who served as a creative consultant on the musical comedy. It features a book by Mark O'Donnell and Thomas Meehan. Hairspray features an original score by Academy Award-nominated Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. The tour is produced by NETworks Presentations.

Additional creative team for Hairspray includes Tour Director Matt Lenz, Tour Choreographer Michelle Lynch, Set Designer David Rockwell, Lighting Designer Kenneth Posner, Tour Lighting Designer Paul Miller, Costume Designer William Ivey Long, Hair and Wig Designer Paul Huntley and Richard Mawbey, Sound Designer Steve Kennedy, Tour Sound Designer Andrew Keister, Music Supervisor Lon Hoyt, and Casting by Stewart/Whitley.

Hairspray premiered at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theater in June 2002. The show was a smash hit when it transferred to Broadway, winning eight 2003 Tony Awards including Best Musical, and became the longest-running musical to play the Neil Simon Theater, running 2,642 performances from July 18, 2002, until January 4, 2009. It is the 22nd longest running show in Broadway history.

The Saturday evening performance of Hairspray is underwritten by Todd Shamy and Joey Grinkley.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.