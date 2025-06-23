HAIRSPRAY Comes to Middletown Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The MAC Players at the Middletown Arts Center will present Hairspray, over two weekends, July 11–20, 2025. The musical is directed by Victoria Keiser, with musical direction by Lauryn Boyle and choreography by Samantha Amaral.

Hairspray, based on the John Waters' cult classic film, takes place in 1962 in Baltimore where the lovable, plus-size teen, Tracy Turnblad, has only one desire – to dance on the popular “Corny Collins Show.” When her dream comes true, Tracy is transformed from social outcast to sudden star. She must use her newfound power to dethrone the reigning Teen Queen, win the affections of heartthrob, Link Larkin, and integrate a TV network… all without denting her ‘do!

Book by Mark O'donnell and Thomas Meehan; Music by Marc Shaiman; Lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman.

The MAC Players production features Ava Klugewicz (Tracy Turnblad), Clint Gilfillan (Corny Collins), Jeff Parsons (Edna Turnblad), Kaitlyn Racioppi (Penny Pingleton), Amber Alena (Velma Von Tussle), Emerson Granata (Amber Von Tussle), Chase Haffner (Link Larkin), Gavin Bailey (Seaweed J. Stubbs), Brinala D. Wall (Little Inez), Daisha Davis (Motormouth Maybelle), Steve Bartlow (Wilbur Turnblad), Dana Trujillo (Prudy Pingleton) and John Maschio (Harriman E. Spritzer).

