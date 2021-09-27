Green Day's AMERICAN IDIOT to Open At Music Mountain Theatre

Green Day's explosive, award-winning musical will be on the Lambertville stage starting October 1st. The show will have 8 performances over two weekends, closing on October 10th. Winner of two Tony Awards, the 2010 Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album, and based on Green Day's Grammy award winning platinum album, American Idiot is a thrilling musical that follows the story of three childhood friends, each searching for meaning in a post-9/11 world. This high-octane rock musical features little dialogue, instead relying on the music from Green Day's groundbreaking album to execute the storyline, with lyrics of its lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong and book by Billie Joe Armstrong and Michael Mayer. Hit songs including "Boulevard of Broken Dreams," "Wake Me Up When September Ends," "Holiday," and the blockbuster title track "American Idiot."

Leading the Music Mountain Theatre production are Matt Dawson as Johnny, Matthew Drinkwater as Will, and Steven Brandt as Tunny. The show will also feature Jenna Parrilla Alvino as Whatsername, Lauren Donahoe as Heather, Deborah Heagen as The Extraordinary Girl, Braden Burns as St. Jimmy and John Drinkwater as The Favorite Son.Completing the cast are ensemble members Noah Barson, Alec Cenci, Maurice Charles, Emily Cobb, Sean Costello, Noelle Martone, Kira Sneddon, Lauren Suchenski, Jazzy Thomas, Lauren Waksman, Cassie West and Jomarie Yososoegito. Philadelphia-based artist David Nikolas directs, choreography by Emily Cobb, musical direction by Kate Guenther, costume design by Jordan Brennan, with sound and lighting designed by McAfee Madding under the technical direction of Chris Cichon.

Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, Saturdays and Sundays at 3:00pm.

Please note that this production includes adult language and mature situations.

The Theatre strives to provide a safe environment for with rigorous cleaning procedures and a state-of-the-art air filtration system. In an abundance of caution & based on CDC recommendations as well as a desire to protect the health and welfare of all, face masks will be required for audience members.

For more information on the theatre's safety protocols or to purchase a ticket, visit www.musicmountaintheatre.org or call (609) 397-3337.