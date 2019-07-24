Gilberto Santa Rosa Comes To Asbury Park

Asbury Park Boardwalk presents Gilberto Santa Rosa, one of the most esteemed salsa artists of his time. He is a six-time GRAMMY Award winner and has had 12 consecutive No. 1 albums, more than any artist in tropical music history.



Since launching his career in his native Puerto Rico three decades ago, Santa Rosa's musical elegance and style has made him one of the most prominent figures on today's world music scene. A Latin music pioneer, he was the first salsa singer to perform a concert at Carnegie Hall. The New York Times calls his live performances "spectacular" and credits Santa Rosa with pioneering a smooth fusion of "pop salsa, the soft, romantic salsa ... and the harder salsa of the dance clubs."



Santa Rosa's countless accolades in the recording industry include an ASCAP Latin Heritage Award, and his most recent GRAMMY for Necesito Un Bolero in the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album category. One of the most listened-to artists on the radio, Santa Rosa is revered by salsa and bolero fans around the globe for a long line of chart-topping hits like "Conciencia," "Que Alguien Me Diga," "Conteo Regresivo," and "Vívír Sin Ella." The New York Times calls his live performances "spectacular," and credits Santa Rosa with pioneering a smooth fusion of "pop salsa, the soft, romantic salsa (and) the harder salsa of the dance clubs."



Tickets to see Gilberto Santa Rosa are On-Sale NOW at www.ticketmaster.com







