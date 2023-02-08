George Street Playhouse Presents The World Premiere TALES FROM THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE Written By & Starring Steve Guttenberg

George Street Playhouse (GSP) announces the final production of its 2022-23 season, the World Premiere of the sparkling new comedy Tales From the Guttenberg Bible, written by and starring beloved actor Steve Guttenberg. Featuring 90 characters, four actors, and one Steve Guttenberg, this fully staged production is truly a one-of-a-kind experience.

Directed by George Street Playhouse Artistic Director David Saint, performances of this exciting new production begin April 21st at the Arthur Laurents Theater at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center.

Tales from the Guttenberg Bible, is a farcical, laugh-out-loud story written by and starring veteran screen actor Steve Guttenberg (Three Men and a Baby, Police Academy, Cocoon). This hilarious journey from the Guttenberg's family home on Long Island to the glamour of Hollywood as Guttenberg himself tells-all - i.e. how he broke into the Paramount Lot - to his run-ins with everyone from Paul Reiser to Tom Selleck, Kevin Bacon to Merv Griffin. It would be an unbelievable tale, if it wasn't true (mostly).

Says Steve Guttenberg, "This story has been swirling around my brain for years and I've gotten it out in pieces but now I feel the tale must be told." "My aim is to entertain and for people to learn what an actor really does to break in, break out and grab opportunity when the door opens," he adds. "It's a Valentine to my family, friends and Hollywood. I have much to be grateful for and can't wait to share it all with a live audience!"

"Directing Steve's brilliantly funny play is truly a dream come true," said David Saint, Artistic Director, George Street Playhouse. "It is a surefire hit that will entertain from the South Shore to the Silver Screen. You've never seen a show like this -we couldn't be more excited to finish our extraordinary season with this burst of zany energy and laughter!"

Full cast to be announced. Tales from the Guttenberg Bible is produced in association with Julian Schlossberg.

Tickets begin at $25 and are now on sale. For subscriptions and group discount information visit www.GeorgeStreetPlayhouse.org or call 732-246-7717.