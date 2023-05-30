GOD, COUNTRY, AND THE AMERICAN SPIRIT Concert is Coming to St. Thomas the Apostle Church

On Sunday, June 4th, 2023 at 3pm The Music Ministry of St. Thomas the Apostle Church of Bloomfield, NJ will present God, Country, and the American Spirit: A 'Thank You' Concert for Veterans. Admission is free, and all proceeds will benefit Operation K9 Beethoven, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides veterans and others who suffer from PTSD,

depression, and other mental health issues with Rescued Trained Psychiatric Service Dogs at no charge.

Under the Artistic Direction of Kim Mesiti and Music Direction of Dr. Patricio Molina "a gifted artist" [New York Times], with Producer Paul Alongi, this concert will feature musical works with a theme of honoring the men and women who have served our country courageously in the United States armed forces alongside vibrant bursts of Americana old and new.

Premiere musical acts from the Metropolitan Area lend their considerable talents for this concert and worthy cause. Max Morden with the Gramercy Brass Quintet brings "the ultimate in pomp and circumstance" [New York Times]. The Jalm Experience with special guest performer Frank Ortega, Conductor of the Bloomfield Civic Band, lends their "charismatic and heartfelt storytelling" in a medley of the American Songbook. The Adult

and Children's Choirs of St. Thomas the Apostle Church perform a medley of official songs and hymns of the Armed Forces, and an emotional musical 'Thank You' to those who have served. Boy and Girl Scouts represent the next generation of young Americans leading a presentation of colors, their dignified commitment to the community on full display.

St. Thomas the Apostle Church is a Roman Catholic Faith Community based in Bloomfield, NJ comprising over 3,000 families. Since 1939, the parish has served the needs of local Catholics and the greater community and is proud to continue that tradition to this day.

For more information, please visit www.stachurchbloomfield.org.