Full Cast Set for A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN at Bell Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The full cast has been revealed for A Night with Janis Joplin, starring and co-directed by Mary Bridget Davies, which runs at Bell Theater at Bell Works from October 3 through October 10. Written and created by Randy Johnson, this production is co-directed by Davies and award-winning director and arts leader Nick Hrutkay.

Davies leads the cast in a reprisal of the role which earned her a Tony Nomination during the musical's initial 2014 Broadway production. “Ms. Davies rockets through at least a dozen of Joplin's best-known songs, and sings them with a throbbing fervor that is often riveting," said the New York Times. In 2024 she brought the role of Janis Joplin to London's West End, where London Theatre dubbed her performance "astonishing" and the Telegraph proclaimed that she "carries the show with her astonishing voice." She has released multiple albums, and has been seen in developmental readings of A Room of One's Own and Don't Compromise Production's Women Who Rock You.

The Queen of Rock ‘n Roll, as Joplin was dubbed, took the music scene by storm with a voice like whiskey and a laugh like pure joy, at once rough and vulnerable. Packed with classic songs (“Piece of My Heart,” “Summertime,” “Mercedes Benz”), the show also shines the spotlight on the trailblazers who influenced Joplin – like Bessie Smith, Nina Simone, Etta James and Aretha Franklin.

Joining Davies as the Joplinaires, representing these artists and collaborators whose work helped shape Joplin's art, are Cicily Davies (Broadway: Pirates! The Penzance Musical, Once Upon a Mattress, Rent, Once on This Island), Tawny Dolley (A Night with Janis Joplin, BluesWoman creator and performer), Sha'Leah Nikole (Beautiful: the Carole King Musical, Recorded in Hollywood, supporting vocals for Beyonce, Srtevie Wonder, Elton John, and more) and Melissa Musique (performances with Florence and the Machine, Josh Groban, Shaggy, Sting, and more).