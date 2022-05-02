Frank Sinatra and Broadcast Legend Sid Mark Celebrated at the Avon Marina

Musical icon Frank Sinatra and legendary broadcaster Sid Mark were recently celebrated at a Sunday afternoon special event, which took place at the Avon Marina, 2 Main Street, in Avon-By-the-Sea, NJ.

Alongside a sunny, picturesque view of the Marina, Guest Speakers Brian Mark, Chuck Granata and Dana Polan honored the memory of Sid Mark and chatted about the music and career of Frank Sinatra.

Karen Morris of Sand Castle Communications, producer of the event, created a tribute video about Sid Mark, highlighting his distinguished career, which the attendees enjoyed.

Sid Mark, the popular and iconic radio host, passed away on April 18th, 2022. He was a consummate professional whose remarkable broadcast career spanned 65 years, during which he filled the airwaves with his eloquent delivery, classic Sinatra songs, enduring anecdotes and fascinating details about Frank Sinatra and his music. In addition to the Sounds of Sinatra program, Mr. Mark had two other long-running shows, Sundays With Sinatra airing on WPHT-AM (1210) and Fridays With Frank. In the 1960's Sid Mark developed a loyal and close relationship with Frank Sinatra, a friendship that lasted throughout their lifetimes. Sid Mark formed Orange Productions, with a nod to the color orange, Frank Sinatra's favorite hue.

Brian Mark has spent the last 30 years producing the Sounds of Sinatra alongside his father, Sid Mark. They shared a tremendous number of experiences with both radio personalities and entertainment luminaries such as Frank Sinatra Jr., Nancy Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Vic Damone, and more. "Working with my father has been the best years of my life and I look forward to continuing the tradition of Sid Mark & Frank Sinatra." said Mark.

Chuck Granata, a guest speaker at the event and a close friend of Brian and Sid Mark, shared his personal insights about Sid Mark, along with Brian, as part of the remembrance.

Mr. Granata is a writer, record producer, music historian and archivist. He is the author of 4 books, including the award-winning book Sessions with Sinatra: Frank Sinatra and the Art of Recording, which has been identified as one of the most important studies of Sinatra the recording artist. He is also the producer of Nancy Sinatra's weekly radio program "Nancy for Frank" on Sirius-XM radio.

Another event guest speaker, Dana Polan, Professor of Cinema Studies at New York University, joined Mr. Granata to extend the discussion about the career of Frank Sinatra.

Mr. Polan taught about Frank Sinatra at NYU and has lectured about him at Ohio State University and Notre Dame. He is the author of 10 books in film and media, including, among others, Dreams of Flight, The Great Escape in American Film and Culture, and The Lego Movie. He is the former President of the Society for Cinema Studies, and in 2003 was selected as one of that year's Academy Foundation Scholars by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

After guests feasted on a buffet lunch, Jazz Vocalist Zack Alexander wowed the crowd with his live performance, singing a variety of classic songs made popular by Frank Sinatra. Zack was the winner of the 'Sinatra Idol' competition in Hoboken in 2016.

Guests agreed the seaside tribute celebrating the life of Sid Mark, and Frank Sinatra, made for a very exciting and heartwarming afternoon.