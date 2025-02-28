FIDDLER ON THE ROOF to Open at Music Mountain Theatre in February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rich with musical hits like "Tradition," "Sunrise, Sunset," "If I Were a Rich Man," and "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," "Fiddler on the Roof" is the heart-warming story of life, love and laughter among fathers and daughters, husbands and wives. In the Little Village of Anatevka, the poor milkman Tevye enlists the help of his colorful and tight-knit Jewish community to protect his daughters and instill them with traditional values, in the face of changing social mores and growing anti-Semitism. The show's universal message will leave audiences crying tears of joy and sadness.

This production of the classic musical has direction by Andrew Ferrie and choreography by Louis Palena, with costume design by Jordan Brennan, scenic design by McAfee Madding, and lighting design by Chris Chichon. The cast includes Bob Marcus (Tevye), Cathy Alaimo (Golde), Alison McMullen (Tzeitel), Chelsea Connelly Lewis (Hodel), Colby Langweiler (Chava), Nora Bella Stern-Kushnier (Shprintze), Julia Mueller (Bielke), Tristan Takacs (Motel), Nicholas Kianka (Perchik), Michael Hall (Fyedka), Jonathan Wierzbicki (Lazar Wolf), Joan Hoffman (Yente), and Zachary Uzupis (Constable),

Also featured in the cast are Rachel Fingles (Grandma Tzeitel), Jenna Parrilla Alvino (Fruma-Sarah), Frank Favata (Mordcha), Richard Kirschner (Rabbi), Jackie Toro (Shandel), Tyler Pelton (Mendel), Sean McReynolds (Avram), Larry Goldberg (Nachum), Alex Grushow (Yussel), David LaRaus (Sasha), and Gavin Prikril (Fiddler), with an ensemble of Aria Apparies, Jim Barnish, Rich Bottaro, Karen Cameron, Allisa Conover, Lillian Irene, Eva Helene Kleinlein, Anthony Mucci, Eddie Pfender, Zachary Schwarz, Michael Shepherd, Theresa M. Smith, Penelope Stern-Kushnier, and Milo Toro.

"Fiddler on the Roof" runs for 16 performances from February 28 through March 23. Show times are Fridays at 8 PM, Saturdays at 3 PM and 8 PM, and Sundays at 3 PM.

In addition to mainstage productions, young audience shows are offered throughout the year. Next is "The Frog Prince" on March 15, 22, and 29, followed by Disney's "Finding Nemo" on April 12, 19, 26 and May 3. Young audience tickets are just $12, and showtimes are Saturdays at 11 AM and 1 PM.

