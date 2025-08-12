FAME Outdoor Film Screening and Party Comes to Puffin Cultural Forum

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Due to the success of the June outdoor film screening of Layla, the Puffin Cultural Forum, in partnership with the Teaneck International Film Festival, has announced a special outdoor movie screening of the classic 80s movie musical "Fame" to take place on Friday, September 12th, with a rain date of September 13th. In the spirit of the film, we are thrilled to welcome back DJ Charles Dixon, who will be spinning Fame-inspired tracks to set the perfect mood starting at 6:30 pm. Come ready to dance and sing along with your friends and family! To sweeten the evening, complimentary popcorn and refreshments will be provided for all attendees. The film screening will follow starting at 7:30 pm. Seating will be provided but patrons are also encouraged to bring blankets, bug spray, and their own comfortable seating, and get ready to enjoy a fabulous night under the stars.

In the high-pressure cauldron of New York City, talented students at the High School for the Performing Arts strive to escape poverty, perfect their art, find success in the entertainment business, and achieve the ultimate goal: fame. When initially released, the film was criticized by the New York Board of Education, the production was troubled, but the music earned two Oscars and a Golden Globe, and the film-which featured actual students from the real-life High School for the Performing Arts as dancers, singers, actors and musicians-inspired multiple TV series, a stage musical, and a 2009 remake, and in 2023 was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the United States National Film Registry-proof that Fame really will live forever.

While not explicitly a "protest film" in the traditional sense, "Fame"'s impact lies in its subtle but powerful exploration of social issues, promoting diversity, the arts, acceptance, and the importance of pursuing one's dreams against the odds. Jeremy Lentz, Executive Director of the Teaneck International Film Festival and Director of Special Projects at The Puffin Foundation, states, "I am happy to be able to continue our movies under the stars series and showcase an incredibly upbeat film about community that celebrates the importance of the arts in our lives."