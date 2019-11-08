Evening With Stephen Crane Brings The Red Badge Of Courage Author To Asbury Park

Friends of Stephen Crane and Actors & Playwrights Collaborative will present "Evening With Stephen Crane" a one-man show about Asbury Park native son and internationally acclaimed author of the celebrated war novel The Red Badge of Courage. Actor Ryan Hunt will bring The Red Badge of Courage author to life onstage. Three performances will be presented at the historic Stephen Crane House, 508 Fourth Ave., Asbury Park, NJ, Saturday, November 16 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday, November 17 at 3 p.m. A $10 donation will be taken at the door. Doors open thirty minutes prior to showtime, with limited general admission seating. Advance tickets may be purchased online at https://eveningwithstephencrane.bpt.me

The sixty-minute Evening With Stephen Crane is written by Phil Paradis, directed by Janice Orlandi, and stars Ryan Hunt as Stephen Crane who at his home in England in 1899 entertains visitors who stop by to meet him at the invitation of his wife Cora. Renowned as a master story-teller, Crane serves up fascinating tales of his family and education, his life and times, including his fight with Tammany Hall, his shipwreck, and meetings with Teddy Roosevelt and the Rough Riders.

Evening With Stephen Crane was showcased by Actors & Playwrights Collaborative and Ken Wolf and directed by Janice Orlandi, starring Chris Ostrowski, at Manhattan Repertory Theatre, New Yok City, NY in August of 2018, and was first presented by Cincinnati LAB Theatre and Falcon Theatre and directed by Robert Allen in Newport, KY in 2016.

The Stephen Crane House, the only home associated with writer, journalist, poet Stephen Crane, is at 508 Fourth Ave., Asbury Park, NJ. Stephen, his mother Mary Helen Peck Crane, and a brother came to live in the 1878 dwelling from 1982-1892. The Stephen Crane House, headquarters of the Asbury Park Historical Society, is open to the public every Sunday from 12 - 2:00 P.M. and by appointment.

Actors & Playwrights, based in Fort Thomas, KY, is a group of like-minded actors, directors, and playwrights dedicated to the development of new stage scripts and to the production of new stage works.

Actor Ryan Hunt grew up in Woodstock, GA, participated in sports and the Boy Scouts but his role in a high school play confirmed his love of acting. Ryan studied for three years with Victor Love at Evolv Atlanta and after some stage and TV work in Atlanta, he moved to London where he trained for two years graduating with a MFA in acting at the Giles Foreman Centre for Acting. Ryan has done stage work in London and Paris, and stage and screen work with NYU and Columbia, having made his New York stage debut in the fall of 2019 with the play "A Time To Live." Recently, Ryan completed a masterclass with world renowned acting teacher Larry Moss.

Director Janice Orlandi is Artistic Director at Actors Movement Studio. Her directing credits include Bette Davis Ain't for Sissies (Five Stars at Edinburgh Fringe Festival, St. James Studio London), Garbo Dreams (Red Room NYC), The Brute (Impact Theater), Uncle Vanya (Expanded Arts). As Movement Director & Period Style Choreographer: Award-winning The Other Mozart at St. James Theater London, Here Arts Festival NYC, Cherry Lane Theatre; All For One Solo Festival, The Contrast (Mirror Repertory Company St. Clements), An Ideal Husband and Tartuffe (Sonnet Repertory NYC). She has served on the faculty at HB Studio NYC, Rose Bruford College UK, New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts, Tom Todoroff Conservatory NYC, and Atlantic Theater Company TISCH. Orlandi is a member of AEA and a SSDC Associate. www.actorsmovementstudio.com

Playwright Phil Paradis is best known for Soldier's Christmas, his play with song about the World War I Christmas Truce of 1914. Twenty-seven of his plays have been produced in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Cincinnati, Louisville, Spokane, Fort Thomas, Newport, KY and Newport, RI. His awards include a Kentucky New Play Series Award and a Cincinnati Directors Competition Grand Prize for Footprints of the Polar Bear. Paradis is a member of the Dramatists Guild and has served on the faculties of Northern Kentucky University and Western Carolina University. He directs Actors & Playwrights Collaborative and is a member of The Village Players. His Footprints of the Polar Bear & Other Eco-Centric Plays, an evening of five one-acts about global warming, is playing in New York at American Theatre of Actors, 314 West 54th St., Sargent Theatre, 4 FL from November 13-24. See www.philparadis.com/evening-with-stephen-crane





