Ember Choir Offers Live & Virtual Performances This Weekend

Ember the critically acclaimed choral ensemble of Schola Cantorum on Hudson will present a live and virtual concert this weekend entitled "Release," where we examine this period in our life between what was and what will be.

*LIVE PERFORMANCEFriday, April 16, 2021 8:00pmOur Lady of Sorrows Church, 217 Prospect Street, South Orange, NJ 07079Tickets available starting at $10.00 here: https://tinyurl.com/EmberRelease *Strict COVID safety protocols will be in place. Limited tickets available. Must wear a face mask to enter.

LIVE VIRTUAL PERFORMANCESunday, April 18, 2021 5:00pmSt. John's in the Village, NYCAvailable for streaming and an immersive 360° virtual reality performance only.Tickets available starting at $10.00 here: http://tix.musae.me/release

The concert will begin with Eric Whitacre 's gentle wish for universality through "singing together, standing together . . . always."

The cornerstone of "Release" is Ola Gjeilo's stunning "Dark Night of the Soul," on text written in the 16th century by St. John of the Cross.

Additional selections of the concert include the popular theme from The Mission, "Gabriel's Oboe;" "Under the Willow Tree," from Samuel Barber 's opera Vanessa; "Sing Out My Soul," by Marques L. Garrett; "Nada te turbe," by Joan Szymko; and closing with the uplifting spiritual, "Over My Head, I Hear Music in the Air."

"We learned new ways of living and working; new ways of being human with other humans throughout the pandemic," remarked Dr. Deborah Simpkin King, Founding Artistic Director. "Some changes we will certainly be glad to forfeit as soon as we can! Others we may elect to retain, having learned new things that enhance life. Together, we seek to acknowledge the sense of loss and disorder that we are left with, and to make a proactive choice to hold more lightly some parts of life that may have seemed essential in the past."

