East Lynne Theater Company To Premiere SHERLOCK HOLMES: SCANDALS in October

East Lynne Theater Company will continue its 26-year tradition of Holmes-inspired mystery adaptations with the world premiere of Sherlock Holmes: Scandals, running October 23–25, 2025, at Cape May Presbyterian Church. The production aligns with Cape May MAC’s popular Sherlock Holmes Weekend and will be staged in the company’s signature “radio-style” format.

Adapted by East Lynne veteran Mark Edward Lang, Sherlock Holmes: Scandals weaves together Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s “A Scandal in Bohemia” and “The Adventure of the Cardboard Box.” In the first tale, Holmes is enlisted by the King of Bohemia to retrieve a compromising photograph from opera singer Irene Adler—one of Doyle’s most enduring characters. The second story, considered controversial in its time, follows a grisly discovery of severed ears delivered in a cardboard box, unraveling themes of love, deception, and sibling rivalry.

Returning to the role of Holmes is New York actor Ezra Barnes, with Rik Walter making his East Lynne debut as Dr. Watson. Shelley McPherson portrays Irene Adler and other roles, while Lang takes on duties as Announcer, Inspector Lestrade, and additional characters. Ken Hornbeck serves as Stage Manager and performs in supporting parts. The production is staged as though broadcast live from New York in 1938, complete with professional actors taking on multiple roles.

Performances take place Thursday through Saturday, October 23–25, at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for students and military. Cape May Presbyterian Church is located at 500 Hughes Street, Cape May. More information and tickets are available at EastLynneTheater.org.