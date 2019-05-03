East Lynne Theater Company Presents Encore Award To Sandra O. Sieber

This is the 24th year that the South Jersey Cultural Alliance is presenting the Paul Aiken Encore Awards to honor those who have made significant contributions in support of the member organizations of the Alliance. This year, the event is on Monday, May 20 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM, at The Tuckerton Seaport, 120 West Main Street, Tuckerton, NJ. Among the ten recipients is Sandra O. Sieber, who recently retired as a Trustee on the Board of the East Lynne Theater Company. She served only one term of three years, but in that time she and her husband hosted a fundraiser and held board meetings in their home, she gathered and categorized auction items for annual galas, revised the by-laws, pursued performing venues for ELTC, and is a true advocate for our theater and the arts.

During the Encore Awards event, the SJCA Board will also present its highest honor, the Lillian Levy Standing Ovation Award to the Honorable Jefferson Van Drew, Congressman, as well as the Lifetime Achievement Award to B. Michael Zuckerman, PhD, who recently retired as the Executive Director of Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts and Humanities in Cape May.

The Encore Awards Happy Hour consists of a networking reception with live music, local wines, and craft beers along with casual cuisine and a raw oyster and clam bar. The awards ceremony begins at 6:15 PM. Anyone who wants to come early, may be able to take a boat ride down Tuckerton Creek and look at the historic replica buildings along the boardwalk. For tickets, contact www.sjca.net/our-story/encore/.





