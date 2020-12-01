On Thursday, December 10 from 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM, East Lynne Theater Company presents "Christmas Tales in the Backyard," the company's 21st Thursday-outdoor-storytelling-event since mid-June. At the previous "Tales" on November 5, when guests were asked if they wanted another "Tales" in December, all hands went up.

James Rana compiled the stories and is the main storyteller, aided by Gayle Stahlhuth. The selection from Washington Irving's "The Sketch Book of Goeffrey Crayon, Gentleman" (1819) is a rousing lecture suggesting that Americans should celebrate Christmas as joyously as they do in England. "The Burglar's Christmas" (1896) by Willa Cather is about a young man so down on his luck, that he is forced to steal or starve. "A Visit from Saint Nicholas (in the Ernest Hemingway Manner)," is a humorous take on the original poem. It was published in "The New Yorker" on December 17, 1927.

For ELTC, Rana and Stahlhuth recently performed in a fully-staged and filmed Equity production of "Nothing Matters" about journalist Ambrose Bierce, that was available on ELTC's YouTube channel until November 21. Rana was in Broadway's "The Band's Visit" and the National Tour until it was forced to shutdown in March. Stahlhuth has been ELTC's artistic director since 1999.

Usually, ELTC's "Tales of the Victorians," now in its 31st year, are presented on porches of B&Bs, but this year, these performances are in a backyard where an audience of 30 can be socially-distanced, and performers use microphones. ELTC is requesting that everyone wear a mask. They'll not be serving drinks and food, but guests may bring a beverage. No restroom facilities will be available.

Because of arranging the seats socially-distanced, reservations must be made. The only way to find out the Cape May location for "Christmas Tales in the Backyard" is to make a reservation by calling 609-884-5898 or e-mailing eastlynneco@aol.com. The cost is a minimum donation of $5.00, paid with cash or check, at the door. As usual at ELTC, ages 12 and under are free.

Not in Cape May? ELTC is offering "Tales of the Victorians at Home." "Tales" on their YouTube Channel include the works of Poe, Service, Stowe, Glaspell, Stockton, Chopin, and Wells. Through December 30, "Yuletide Tales," a compilation of songs and stories, is available for free from December 4 - 30 at https://tinyurl.com/ELTC-YuletideTales.

To learn more about ELTC's "Tales of the Victorians," stories, performers, and where to find the videos, visit www.tinyurl.com/ELTC-tales. Visit www.eastlynnetheater.org for updates about the company, including the ability to download the company's annual newsletter.

