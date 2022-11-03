Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Eagle's Conservatory Students Present INTO THE WOODS Next Month

Performances run December 2-11, 2022.

Nov. 03, 2022  

Eagle Theatre's Conservatory education program goes Into the Woods this December 2-11th, featuring theater students grades 8-12 with a serious passion for performing seriously extraordinary productions. Into the Woods will run on Eagle Theatre's stage for 6 total performances, and is the first production of a three-show Conservatory season that offers professional quality opportunities for young artists from Atlantic, Gloucester, and Camden counties.

Into the Woods is Sondheim and Lapine's beloved, fantasy musical adventure. The tale follows a Baker and his wife who long for a child, Cinderella who is determined to attend the King's Festival, and Jack whose cow just refuses to give milk. All set off to break their curse, but once wishes are granted, the consequences of their actions haunt them with disastrous results.

Into the Woods is directed and choreographed by local teaching artist and performer, Charlie Barney, with Dria Santilli as Music Director and Valerie Berger as Assistant Director. The student ensemble cast includes Sal Barone, Alayna Spencer, Roselynn Driscoll, Ianna Rodriguez, Ava Iwano, Kayla Zlatkin, Finnegan Peters, Kayla Donaruma, Rue Way, Hannah LaSasso, Will Ordille-Smith, Connor Perri, Vienna Ford, Quinn Bonnan, Katherine Geary, Emmaline Santo, Ella Way, Amelia Finley, Juliana Citrone, Sophia Muckle, Ava Foy, Elle Drahos, and Victoria Torcasio. Hope Drahos serves as the stage manager.

Additional members round out the team, including Andrew Robinson (Set Design), Michaela Navarro (Lighting Design), Sarah Schunke (Scenic Charge), Nathan Quinn (Master Carpenter), and Kylie Westerbeck (Director of Education/Production Manager).

Into the Woods is recommended for audiences ages 10 or above, and includes depictions of violence, death and sensitive themes. Haze will be used during the performance. The production runs approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Tickets can be purchased individually OR as part of Eagle Theatre's Membership Program. Members receive one Conservatory ticket to use throughout the year - choose from Into the Woods, or either summer 2023 production (James and the Giant Peach, Jr. and Mamma Mia!). Tickets and Memberships are currently on sale.

Eagle Theatre's 2022-23 Season is made possible by the Atlantic County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, funds from the New Jersey Department of State, Division of Travel and Tourism, the Town of Hammonton, and OceanFirst Foundation.




Review: FLORENCE & MOJO at The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey Enthrall Audiences Photo
Review: FLORENCE & MOJO at The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey Enthrall Audiences
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) continues their 2022 season with two engaging one-act plays, 'Florence & Mojo' on their Main Stage written by the renowned African American playwright, Alice Childress.
Vanguard Theater Opens Season with THE SPITFIRE GRILL, November 4- 20 Photo
Vanguard Theater Opens Season with THE SPITFIRE GRILL, November 4- 20
The Vanguard Theater kicks off its second season with the heartwarming musical drama, The Spitfire Grill. The show runs November 4 - 20, 2022.
SPRING AWAKENING, CABARET and More Announced For Vanguard Theater Second Season In Montcla Photo
SPRING AWAKENING, CABARET and More Announced For Vanguard Theater Second Season In Montclair
Artistic Director, Janeece Freeman Clark, have announced Vanguard Theater's 2022-2023 season, which includes four dynamic productions that highlight the importance and the beauty of living an authentic life. Rather than journeying outside of one's community, one should embrace self to find happiness.
Amy Grant and Micky Dolenz of The Monkees Go On Sale at bergenPAC This Week Photo
Amy Grant and Micky Dolenz of The Monkees Go On Sale at bergenPAC This Week
 bergenPAC has announced new shows that will take place in the newly renovated theater. Micky Dolenz celebrates his beloved band The Monkees on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, and country icon Amy Grant takes take the stage Thursday, May 4, 2023.

