EXPEDITION UNKNOWN's Josh Gates is Coming to NJPAC

Join renowned explorer, talk show host, and author Josh Gates, star of the Discovery Channel's popular series, Expedition Unknown, for an exhilarating day of adventure on Sunday, June 14, 2026, at 3 PM, held at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center.



Josh will transport guests around the globe and beyond with captivating stories from his most extraordinary expeditions, revealing insights into the world's greatest mysteries. With a blend of humor and intrigue, he keeps audiences riveted, sharing both comedic misadventures and thrilling moments of discovery. Immersing himself in each narrative,



Josh conducts his own investigations while highlighting the invaluable work of dedicated explorers, vibrant cultures, and fascinating destinations. Armed with a degree in archaeology, a sharp wit, and an insatiable quest for adventure, Gates navigates some of the most remote corners of the planet, embarking on immersive, entertaining, and thrilling journeys.



As the face of adventure for Discovery, Josh is also known for taking some of the biggest stars in Hollywood on thrilling expeditions into the unknown. He is the host of Discovery's new, hit show Josh Gates Tonight, which Collider recently declared “the best talk show going for film nerds and genre fans.”



Each week, Josh is joined by high-profile guests from around the world

in a series that's part Raiders of the Lost Ark and part celebrity chat-show. Josh pours exotic cocktails with guests like Matthew McConaughey, Tim Robbins, Karen Allen, Kevin Bacon, Stephen Soderbergh, John Cleese and more. In the Shark Week special Shark Trek, Josh also traveled where no host has gone before with William Shatner, taking the veteran Stark Trek icon to dive with man-eating Tiger Sharks in the Bahamas – There will be so much for him to share.

