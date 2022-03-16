Diana Krall Returns With New U.S. Tour At NJPAC, April 3

Metropolitan Entertainment and NJPAC announce the return of Grammy Award winning and multi-platinum jazz singer Diana Krall to NJPAC in Newark on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 7:30pm.



Krall's unique artistry transcends any single musical style and has made her one of the most recognizable artists of our time. As The New York Times recently noted, she possesses "a voice at once cool and sultry, wielded with a rhythmic sophistication."



Diana Krall is the only jazz singer to have eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart. To date, her albums have garnered two GRAMMY Awards, ten Juno Awards and have earned nine Gold, three Platinum, and seven multi-Platinum albums. Her 1999 release of When I Look in Your Eyes spent an unprecedented 52 weeks in the #1 position on Billboard's Jazz chart, won two Grammy Awards, and went Platinum in the U.S. and Canada.



Krall's next album, The Look of Love, continued her international success and became a top ten seller on Billboard's Top 200 Album charts. Since then she has released a string of recordings that have created an impressive body of work, including her critically acclaimed Turn Up The Quiet, which won two Juno Awards including "Producer of the Year." Love Is Here To Stay was recorded with the Grammy award winning Bill Charlap Trio and the stunning result is a subtle, sophisticated and beautifully rendered love letter to The Gershwins' music and their status as one of the premiere songwriters of the American popular standard. Her most recent release, This Dream Of You, has garnered critical acclaim from fans and press alike.



Diana Krall's recordings have been included in several film soundtracks and she has expanded upon her role as a performer to include songwriting, producing and arranging and has brought her talents to collaborate with many other artists including Paul McCartney, Barbra Streisand and Tony Bennett. She tours extensively around the globe to sold out audiences, appearing at premiere jazz festivals and concert halls throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Tickets, priced at $49-$129 (plus applicable fees), are available online at NJPAC.org, by phone at 1-888-GO-NJPAC (1-888-466-5722) and in person at NJPAC Box Office located at 1 Center Street in Newark.