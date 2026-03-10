BURLESQUE & BINGO to Play Studio Playhouse Beginning This Month

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Studio Playhouse will present BURLESQUE & BINGO beginning Thursday, March 12 at 8:00 p.m. The production will run March 12 through March 14 at the theater’s Upper Montclair location.

The event combines burlesque performance with interactive bingo games, offering audiences an evening of entertainment that blends variety acts with audience participation and prize giveaways.

Performances are scheduled March 12, March 13, and March 14 at 8:00 p.m., with an additional matinee performance March 14 at 3:00 p.m. at Studio Playhouse, located at 14 Alvin Place in Upper Montclair, New Jersey.

The cast includes Arthur Carlson, Em Woodhull, Gregory Cancro, Jack Pignatello, Jessi Baden, Joe Iovino, June Lee, Kay Koch, Kirk White, Lee Alan Barrett, Leticia Diaz, Packy Anderson, Peter McNelis, Rachelle Mandik, Sherrie Darling, Vanity Plates, and Veronica Verdigris.

BURLESQUE & BINGO features an original concept and direction by Anthony DiAmbrosio.