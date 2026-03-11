DIRTY DANCING IN CONCERT Will Come to the State Theatre New Jersey in March

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

State Theatre New Jersey will present Dirty Dancing in Concert on Wednesday, March 18 at 7:30pm. Tickets start at $46. Based on the iconic Academy Award-winning film, which was released 38 years ago, Dirty Dancing in Concert is bringing its magic back to North America in 2026 for a world tour spanning more than 100 cities, including New Brunswick!



Guests attending Dirty Dancing in Concert will have an unparalleled experience as they revisit the enduring love story of Baby and Johnny. Shows will feature a screening of the digitally remastered movie while a live band and vocalists perform the hit songs in sync with a full-size screen on stage. The show continues with an incredible after-party, where the audience is encouraged to sing and dance to their favorite songs from the feature film and relive their best movie memories.



“Dirty Dancing has always been more than just a movie—it's a cultural touchstone that continues to resonate across generations,” says Floris Douwes, Producer and Managing Director at GEA Live. “We're ecstatic to have the opportunity to bring this live-to-film celebration back to audiences around the world, combining the magic of the original film with the energy of a live concert. Whether you're seeing it for the first time or the fiftieth, this experience invites fans to fall in love with Baby and Johnny all over again—and dance the night away.”

A timeless classic, Lionsgate's Dirty Dancing is the story of summertime romance with a beloved soundtrack and memorable dancing scenes. Released in 1987, the film became an international box office phenomenon. It was directed by Emile Ardolino, written by Eleanor Bergstein, produced by Linda Gottlieb, and starred Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey, alongside Jerry Orbach, Cynthia Rhodes, and Kelly Bishop. The soundtrack generated two multi-platinum albums and numerous singles, including the Academy Award-winning Best Original Song “(I've Had) The Time of My Life.” With a global box office total of over $214 million, Dirty Dancing won over audiences around the world. The film also spawned a television series, multiple competition reality shows, a prequel film, a stage production with sold-out performances around the world, a made-for-television musical adaptation, and a Lionsgate sequel film in development.