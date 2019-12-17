Dialogue With Three Chords Brings THE KRAMPUS to Hoboken

Dialogue with Three Chords (D3C) will stage THE KRAMPUS, a darkly funny Christmas play, at the Antique Loft on 33-41 Newark Street in Hoboken, NJ on Saturday, December 21st at 8pm. The show, from prolific indie playwright Stephen Gracia, is directed by Michael LoPorto. Admission is free.

In THE KRAMPUS, friends deepen their bonds at a bar on Christmas Eve by cracking jokes, singing songs, and recounting their childhood trauma. An after party at the Loft will follow the performance, with nibbles and a special Krampus Cocktail served courtesy of D3C.

Frequent D3C musical guest Therina Bella will play a set of original songs and holiday classics, and also provide musical accompaniment for the play along with LoPorto.

THE KRAMPUS finds an old group of friends trying to banish holiday stress. "They sing, and tell dirty jokes and stories that are by turns heartfelt and heartbreaking," Gracia explains. "The lighthearted banter soon takes on a more personal tone, as they reflect on their own childhoods and memories of the Krampus story."

D3C has staged THE KRAMPUS "every year since 2013," says LoPorto, but the cast and crew "still discover moments" that deepen their understanding of its themes. He considers the group lucky to be able to gather for THE KRAMPUS each year, "and go on this journey, sing some songs as a family, and invite audiences to be part of our celebration."

Chef Paul Gerard, creator and designer of Antique Loft, refrained from "getting all gushy about art and family, Christmas, punk rock, or basements and rooftops." He was, however, inspired to "carol the cry of The Krampus: 'Your dreams are your spirit, your soul, and without them you are dead.' So join Antique Loft and D3C at the top of the world, and feed your head!"

"The Krampus" features: Jessica Bathurst, John Caliendo, Chris Donovan, Sadie Keljikian, Anthony Marino, Julie Orkis, Mickey Ryan, and Steve Weinblatt.

Dialogue with Three Chords was founded by Stephen Gracia and Michael LoPorto in 2011 and applies the do-it-yourself philosophy of punk to the stage with short plays and live music. Their work has been produced at HERE Arts Center, Dixon Place, The SOHO Gallery of Digital Art, Sargent Theatre, Makor Theater, DUMBO Theatre Exchange, Levenson Hall at Brooklyn College, and the Theaters at 45 Bleecker. http://www.facebook.com/dthreec

Antique Loft is available to host a variety of special events. Located steps away from the PATH train, it offers panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline and the Hudson River. https://www.thelofthoboken.com/





