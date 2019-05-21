Dark Star Orchestra On Sale Friday at BergenPAC

New show on sale at bergenPAC: Dark Star Orchestra Summer Tour 2019 presented by The Couri Family on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Dark Star Orchestra Summer Tour 2019, presented by The Couri Family

Described by The Washington Post as "The hottest Grateful Dead tribute act. A cover band for people who don't like cover bands," Dark Star Orchestra passionately channels the free spirit of The Grateful Dead rather than simply performing their hits note by note. The band performs each show based on a set list from the Grateful Dead's 30 years of extensive touring or use their catalog to program a unique set list for the show. This allows fans both young and old to share in the experience. By recreating set lists from the past, and by developing their own sets of Dead songs, Dark Star Orchestra offers a continually evolving artistic outlet within this musical canon. Honoring both the band and the fans, Dark Star Orchestra's members seek out the unique style and sound of each era while simultaneously offering their own informed improvisations.

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030

Founded in 2003, the 1,367-seat Bergen Performing Arts Center, or bergenPAC, is the area's cultural mecca. Housed in a historic Art Deco-style theater boasting one of the finest acoustic halls in the United States, bergenPAC attracts a stellar roster of world-class entertainment. The jewel in our crown is The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC - the innovative, educational performing arts initiative that, through programs, classes, outreach, school shows, and main theater presented shows, reach more than 30,000 students and community youth annually. The Performing Arts School provides community youth, age 2 months to 21 years, with unique, "hands-on" training in music, dance and theater by industry professionals. It is through the ongoing generosity of sponsors, donors, members, and patrons that the not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) corporation bergenPAC and The Performing Arts School are able to thrive and enrich our community.





