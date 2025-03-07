Dan Brown's WILD SYMPHONY Will Be Performed With Rockland Symphony Orchestra

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wild Symphony, by Dan Brown, New York Times best-selling author of The Da Vinci Code, will feature nearly two dozen musical portraits drawn from the animal kingdom. Wild Symphony springs to life on stage with the Rockland Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Nicole Peragine and narrator Didi Conn, along with projected illustrations.

This family-friendly concert will take our audience on a journey of discovery and friendship as they follow the adventures of Maestro Mouse and his companions. From the joyous rhythms of the "Bouncing Kangaroo," to the mysterious melodies of the "Wondrous Whale," to the hair-raising harmonies of the "Brilliant Bat," this is a very wild symphony indeed!

Narrator, Didi Conn is a much-loved actress, best known for playing "Frenchy" in the hit movie Grease.

This is an ArtsRock Milk and Cookies Playhouse performance for the whole family. Milk and cookies are served after the show.

Event Details:

Sunday March 23rd at 2pm

The Nyack Center, 58 Depew Avenue, Nyack, NY 10960

Tickets and info at ArtsRock.org

