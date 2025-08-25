DUTCH MASTERS Will Open Fall Season at Cape May Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cape May Stage will open its fall season with Dutch Masters, a provocative drama by Obie Award-winning playwright Greg Keller, running September 10 through October 19. Directed by Gregg T. Daniel, the play will run Wednesday through Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Robert Shackleton Playhouse in downtown Cape May.

Dutch Masters won the 2018 Best New Play Award from the Off Broadway Alliance and was named “Original Script of the Decade” by Berkshire Theatre Group. The story peels back the layers of race, class, and identity with sharp turns, startling revelations, and moments of raw vulnerability, asking audiences to confront the walls that divide us.

The cast features John Snow, making his Cape May Stage debut. Snow’s credits include Act Without Words II, Moonchildren, Jersey Boys, and Broadway’s Wicked. Starring opposite him is Christian Henley, a USC-trained actor and comedian whose stage work includes The Skin of Our Teeth and King Hedley II at A Noise Within Theatre. On screen, Henley has appeared in the Sundance-screened series It’s Not About Jimmy Keene and the award-winning short AWOL. Both actors previously performed Dutch Masters together at The Odyssey Theatre Ensemble in Los Angeles.

Director Gregg T. Daniel brings his acclaimed artistry back to Cape May Stage, where he previously directed The Whipping Man and appeared onstage in The Mountaintop. “Can these two New Yorkers break through the differences to discover the possible ties that bind them?” Daniel asks in his Director’s Notes.

Ticket Information

Performances run September 10–October 19, Wednesday through Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Robert Shackleton Playhouse, Bank & Lafayette Streets, Cape May, NJ. Tickets are available at www.capemaystage.org or by calling 609-770-8311.