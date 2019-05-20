DISENCHANTED Opens At The Women's Theater Company May 31

The Women's Theater Company, a professional theater company in Parsippany, NJ, presents Disenchanted by Dennis Giacino

Poisoned apples. Glass slippers. Who needs 'em?!

Not Snow White and her posse of disenchanted princesses in the hilarious hit musical that's anything but Grimm. Forget the princesses you think you know - the original storybook heroines have come to life to set the record straight!

Starring: Marlaina Powell* Tatiana Bustamante, Tara Henderson, Lizzy Raine, Juliana Valente, Kelly Wenz

Directed by Lauren Moran Mills, Musical Direction by Deborah Martin, Producing Artistic Director Barbara Krajkowski

May 31-June 9 Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 3 pm. Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for seniors. To purchase tickets online please visit www.womenstheater.org or call 973 335 3038.

The Women's Theater Company is located at the Parsippany Playhouse at 1130 Knoll Road, Lake Hiawatha, NJ. For GPS driving directions, please enter the town of Boonton, 07005.





