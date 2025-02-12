DIAL M FOR MURDER to begin Performances at Two River This Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Two River Theater's stylish thriller that inspired a Hitchcock classic, Dial M for Murder, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, from the original by Frederick Knott, starts performances this weekend, running February 15 through March 9 in the Joan and Robert Rechnitz Theater. The production is directed by Drama Desk Award nominee Jenn Thompson (Little Shop of Horrors, Chains, Conflict and Women Without Men).

Is there such a thing as the perfect murder? Planning one might be possible, but pulling it off… that's another matter. Having discovered his beautiful — and very wealthy — wife Margot's infidelity, Tony has plotted his revenge. But the execution of her execution might not go according to design.

“Thrills, intrigue, and endless style, Dial M has it all,” says Artistic Director Justin Waldman. “This edge-of-your-seat, Hitchcock-ian cat-and-mouse game weaves a web of suspicion over every wave of a cigarette or sip of a cocktail. Jeffrey Hatcher's singular new version injects suspenseful layers of deception into one of Noir's greatest murder mysteries. With the extraordinary director, Jenn Thompson, at the helm, Dial M promises to be equal parts chic and chilling.”

The cast includes: Robert Eli (Tartuffe, Saturn Returns) as Lesgate, Olivia Gilliatt (Partnership, A Vigilante) as Margot Wendice, Duane Noch (The Woman in Black, Same Life Over) as recorded voices, Tony Roach (Flying Over Sunset, My Fair Lady) as Tony Wendice, Triney Sandoval (Two River's The Scarlet Letter, Bernhardt/Hamlet) as Inspector Hubbard, and Jasmin Walker (Avenue Q, Jesus Christ Superstar) as Maxine Hadley.

Comments