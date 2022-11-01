DARLENE LOVE: LOVE FOR THE HOLIDAYS Announced At MPAC November 26

We could all use a little "Love" this holiday season! Darlene Love performs seasonal favorites and hits when the Darlene Love: Love for the Holidays tour comes to MPAC on Saturday, November 26 at 8 pm. Tickets are $39-$69.

Through the years, Darlene Love continues to captivate audiences worldwide with her warm, gracious stage presence and sensational performances.

Since the early sixties, Darlene has appeared on numerous television programs and on Broadway, running the gamut from her weekly appearances on Shindig to a recent guest spot on the PBS special entitled Women Who Rock. An autobiographical film is currently on the drawing board with a development deal from Oprah Winfrey based on the book My Name is Love, written by Darlene.

Her Billboard hits include: "He's A Rebel," "The Boy I'm Gonna Marry," "Wait 'Til My Bobby Gets Home," "He's Sure the Boy I Love" and the #1 holiday classic "Christmas Baby Please Come Home," a song that she performed annually with Paul Shaffer and the CBS Symphony Orchestra on The Late Show With David Letterman for some 29 years before David retired.

To continue this long standing tradition, Darlene performs a number of special Christmas shows every year and continues to enchant her fans with Christmas spirit.

Rolling Stone Magazine has proclaimed Darlene Love to be "one of the greatest singers of all time" and that certainly rings true, but perhaps Paul Shaffer says it even more concisely: "Darlene Love is Rock N' Roll!"