DARLENE LOVE: LOVE FOR THE HOLIDAYS Announced At MPAC November 26

Nov. 01, 2022  
We could all use a little "Love" this holiday season! Darlene Love performs seasonal favorites and hits when the Darlene Love: Love for the Holidays tour comes to MPAC on Saturday, November 26 at 8 pm. Tickets are $39-$69.

Since the early sixties, Darlene has appeared on numerous television programs and on Broadway, running the gamut from her weekly appearances on Shindig to a recent guest spot on the PBS special entitled Women Who Rock. An autobiographical film is currently on the drawing board with a development deal from Oprah Winfrey based on the book My Name is Love, written by Darlene.

Her Billboard hits include: "He's A Rebel," "The Boy I'm Gonna Marry," "Wait 'Til My Bobby Gets Home," "He's Sure the Boy I Love" and the #1 holiday classic "Christmas Baby Please Come Home," a song that she performed annually with Paul Shaffer and the CBS Symphony Orchestra on The Late Show With David Letterman for some 29 years before David retired.

To continue this long standing tradition, Darlene performs a number of special Christmas shows every year and continues to enchant her fans with Christmas spirit.

Rolling Stone Magazine has proclaimed Darlene Love to be "one of the greatest singers of all time" and that certainly rings true, but perhaps Paul Shaffer says it even more concisely: "Darlene Love is Rock N' Roll!"




Don't miss the Holiday classic, A Christmas Story, The Musical at Music Mountain Theatre from November 4th - 20th. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 PM, Saturdays and Sundays at 3 PM.
The recently renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents Ailey II, the next generation of dance featuring a renowned ensemble of 12 rising stars on Thursday, November 10 at 8pm. Tickets range from $29-$49.   
A twenty-year tradition unbroken by theater closures thanks to Zoom technology, IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: The Radio Play, returns for live, in-person performance Thanksgiving weekend, November 26-27. This old favorite is popping up in a new location in Summit, NJ, at the Oakes Center Theater, 120 Morris Avenue, where The Theater Project will recreate the Lux Radio Theater circa 1947 as twelve adult actors, five kids, a musician and one extremely overworked sound technician prepare for the big radio broadcast of the story made famous in the Frank Capra film.
A true a luck of the draw, the Visual and Performing Arts Department at Sussex County Community College will take its audience on a journey of a lifetime in the upcoming Fall production of “Everybody” by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins.

