Costume Sale to Take Place at McCarter Theatre Center

The McCarter Theatre Center, located in New Jersey, will be holding a costume sale on their inventory! The sale will take place on May 16 through May 18, each day from 10 AM to 6 PM. Whether you are looking for pieces for your productions, or if you are just a lover of theatre, this sale is for you!

The items will include clothing, accessories, and shoes, all pieces that have been on the McCarter stage. The items will have a chance to start a new life in the hands of theatre lovers, educators, other theatre companies, and more. Some of the items will still have the tags on them, others will be distressed to varying degrees. Prices for the items will be $25 and under.

Quantities for the items are rather limited, each unique in their own way. On the final day of the sale, educators may purchase items by the bagful at just $5 a bag. For more information on the costume sale, click here.

