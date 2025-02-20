Community Builders Pledges $60,000 To Morris Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Community Builders has made a three-year commitment to Morris Arts, totaling a $60,000 investment in the organization. This contribution makes Community Builders the founding supporter of Morris Arts' Corporate Community Champions program.

The new initiative aims to build an alliance of corporations and business leaders dedicated to improving the community's education, health, and well-being through the arts over multiple years. Members of the program work closely with Dominique Tornabe, Director of Development and Marketing, to allocate funds to programs aligned with their mission.

“Both of our organizations share a focus on community, making us natural partners,” said Tom Werder, Morris Arts' Executive Director. Morris Arts has been building community through the arts for over 50 years by providing quality arts education programs, community arts events, and arts in health programming that make Morris County a great place to live, work, and play.

Evans expanded on Werder's thoughts with, “Community is powerful. To know and be known authentically is powerful. We are in this community Sunday through Saturday, not just Monday through Friday during business hours. That's powerful in that there is a higher degree of ownership to both the Morris Arts' and Community Builders' missions and approaches. And that mutual alignment is why it was an easy choice on where we would allocate our funding support. Morris Arts and Community Builders are in it, together.”

Community Builders' support ensures the continuation of key events and programs including Morris Arts' annual Commercial Real Estate Breakfast, which has become an important forum on the integration of art in commercial development projects. Led by a panel of experts including architects, artists, real estate developers, and more, this event inspires commercial real estate professionals to create artfully designed spaces, that foster well-being and connection.

As a construction and facility management firm for community-oriented spaces, Community Builders is an important leader in the commercial real estate industry. “Their endorsement of our Commercial Real Estate Breakfast is invaluable to us,” said Dominique Tornabe Morris Arts' Director of Development and Marketing. “Not only do we appreciate Community Builders' financial support, but as a respected industry player, their endorsement attracts other accomplished professionals and organizations to the event.”

Part of Community Builders' $60,000 contribution will also support Morris Arts' annual Arts in Health Breakfast. Launched in 2025, this event raises awareness for the health benefits of engagement in the arts. In addition to sponsoring the breakfast, Community Builders has pledged a $6,500 Community Builders Arts in Health Residency Award, to be presented at the event each year. This new award will be used for a project or program that creates a nurturing atmosphere for expressing health, wellness, art, understanding, and community building in Morris County. Morris Arts will identify community partners to participate in this program annually including local healthcare, wellness, or social services agencies.

As a Corporate Community Partner, Community Builders will also support Morris Arts' annual gala, Great Conversations, and the Giralda Music & Arts Festival, an outdoor concert featuring the New Jersey Symphony.

Comments