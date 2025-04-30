Comedy Night At Drew Concert Hall to Feature Julia Scotti, Dena Blizzard & Steve Trevelise  

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Enjoy nonstop laughter as Julia Scotti, Dena Blizzard, and Steve Trevelise deliver an unforgettable performance at Drew Concert Hall on May 31 at 8 PM! This lineup guarantees hilarious takes on life, family, and everything in between, with stories and jokes that will keep you laughing all night.

Julia Scotti: An award-winning comedian and America's Got Talent finalist, Julia's fearless humor and heartfelt honesty make her a standout. She began her comedy career in the 1980s, earning the title of "Funniest Person in New Jersey" and touring with legends like Jerry Seinfeld and Chris Rock. Julia has also opened for iconic acts such as Frankie Valli and Chicago. After a brief hiatus to teach, she returned to comedy and has since starred in the acclaimed documentary Julia Scotti: Funny That Way. Her comedy albums, Hello Boys, I'm Back! and Primal Cuts, showcase her sharp wit and unique perspective on life.

Dena Blizzard: Known as the "One Funny Mother," Dena's relatable comedy about parenting and daily life has made her a viral sensation, with over 200 million views on her videos. A former Miss New Jersey, Dena represented the Garden State in the Miss America Pageant in 1995 and now hosts its preliminary competitions. She's also the creator of the hilarious board game Chardonnay Go and has performed her off-Broadway show One Funny Mother across the country. With her sharp wit and boundless energy, Dena delivers charm and hilarity to every performance, making her a favorite among audiences.

Steve Trevelise: Steve Trevelise is a seasoned comedian and radio personality with deep roots in New Jersey. With over two decades in comedy, Steve has performed at renowned venues like The Borgata and The Stress Factory, opening for legends such as Pat Cooper and Gilbert Gottfried. Beyond the stage, Steve is a prominent voice on New Jersey 101.5 and Sports Radio 94 WIP, connecting with listeners through his sharp takes on current events, pop culture, and sports. His quick wit and engaging humor make him a must-see act for fans of relatable comedy.

