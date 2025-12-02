Comedian Russell Peters to Return to New Jersey Performing Arts Center

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Russell Peters will return with an all-new world tour, entitled the Relax World Tour, making a stop in Newark, at New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Friday, May 29, 2026, at 8 PM.



Ironically, Peters can't "Relax" because he's too busy making the world laugh. Since starting stand-up at the age of nineteen, Peters has become one of the most successful comedians worldwide, touring non-stop and recording seven specials, including Notorious, Almost Famous, Deported, and Act Your Age.



Russell Peters has received numerous accolades, including a Gemini, Peabody, Emmy, and Canadian Screen Award. He was also the first comedian to have a special on Netflix. In his latest show, Peters offers a humorous take on cancel culture, aging, and the current state of the world—a performance you won't want to miss.



Peters was named one of Rolling Stone's 50 Best Comics of All Time. He began doing stand-up at open mics in his native Toronto at the age of nineteen and spent the next fifteen years honing his craft in clubs across Canada and the UK. In 2004, he gained critical acclaim and global recognition with his CTV show *Comedy Now!,



Peters became the first comedian to sell out Toronto's Air Canada Centre. In addition he has set attendance records at legendary venues, from Madison Square Garden to The Sydney Opera House and London's O2 Arena, where he broke the UK attendance record for the highest number of tickets sold for an individual comedy show.



Peters became the first comedian to create a Netflix Original Comedy Special. His most recent tour, The Deported World Tour, reached over 400,000 fans in 40 cities across 20 countries and culminated in the stand-up special Russell Peters Deported, available on Amazon Prime since January 2020. Peters has garnered awards for hosting, producing, and acting.



His TV series, The Indian Detective, set a Canadian viewership record for Bell Media/CTV in 2017 and was released globally on Netflix. He recently launched his podcast, *Culturally Cancelled with Russell Peters*, through iHeartMedia/Cloud 10, and is currently developing a TV series based on his childhood in Canada during the 1980s. He is also executive producing a TV series titled, Late Bloomer with YouTube sensation Jus Reign. Later this year, Peters will appear in the feature film *Clifford the Big Red Dog* for Paramount Pictures. Peters resides in Las Vegas and Los Angeles. When not on tour, he enjoys spending time with his nine-year-old daughter, Crystianna, and his newborn son, Russell Santiago. Additionally, he holds a blue belt with three stripes in Jiu-Jitsu and is an avid DJ and hip-hop enthusiast, making time to get on the turntables for at least a few minutes every day.

